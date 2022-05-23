Area Beat Report May 20 to May 23
Published 5:20 pm Monday, May 23, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summery
- Butler, Marquis Allen (In Jail), 34, City Probation
- Parks, Shankelby Patrece (In Jail), 27, No Insurance/Driving on no registration/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charge
- Seay, Sekeya Denise (In Jail), 39, Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
- Smith, Kelcey Rashaud (In Jail), 31, Possession of Marijuana/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Driving too fast for conditions
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/20
- 163 Sixth St. at 1:54 a.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 South at Fox Stephens Rd. at 11:34 a.m., Welfare Check
- 211 East Ellaville St. at 12:40 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 180 Package House Rd. at 12:59 p.m.,
- 111 Stewart Way at 1:44 p.m., Threats
- Lowes Parking Lot at 2:32 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Lamar Rd. at MP 5 at 2:53 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 176 Blacksmith Rd. at 3:01 p.m., Civil Disturbance
- 300 New Era Rd. at 3:48 p.m., Theft
- 114 Iris Dr. at 7:35 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Adderton St. and Magnolia St. at 11:23 p.m., Warning for speeding
- Brookdale Dr. and Magnolia St. at 11:53 p.m., Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 11:56 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
- GA Highway 49 North at the Mulcoa Entrance at 6:25 p.m., Warning for speeding
- US Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 11:28 a.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
5/21
- Wise Rd. at 6:21 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 3685 Highway 280 East at 6:55 a.m., Information for officer
- Highway 19 at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 1:24 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 186 Lexington Circle at 1:47 p.m., Theft
- McCoy and Winn St. at 10:16 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 113 Sylvan Ridge Rd. at 10:25 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 27 at Browns Mill Rd. at 10:28 p.m., Information for Officer/Assist Another Agency
- 106 W. Rockhill Dr. at 1:41 a.m., Shots Fired
- 155 Irene Dr. at 1:45 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- S. Village Dr. at GA Hwy 49 South at 1:45 a.m., Shots Fired
- US Highway 19 North at GA Hwy 30 West at 3:04 a.m., Failure to stop at stop sign
- GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 3:08 a.m., Failure to stop at stop sign/Driver wanted out of state (Virginia)
- 146 Briarwood Circle at 4:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Highway 49 North at MM 23 at 8:28 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- Highway 49 North at MM 23 at 9:48 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- Highway 19 South at 12:25 p.m., Failure to Maintain Insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
- GA Hwy 30 at US Hwy 19 at 3:32 a.m., Driver issued warning for stop sign violation
5/22
- Magnolia St. at Hawkins St. at 5:11 a.m., Failure to have license on person/stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 19 at US Hwy 280 West at 5:15 a.m., Driver warned for break light violation
- Highway 49 North at MM 23 at 8:42 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 114 Pecan Circle at 1:34 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 441 Hwy 49 North at 1:44 a.m., Traffic Accident
- GA Hwy 30 at MM 06 at 1:58 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 19 South at MM 05 at 2:16 a.m., Warning for speeding
- US Highway 280 East at N. Luke St. at 3:12 a.m., Possession of Marijuana/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Driving too fast for conditions
- 109 Thomas Dr. at Power Sports Plus at 4:13 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 3793 GA Hwy 280 East at 5 a.m., Assist Motorist
5/23
- 1211 District Line Rd. at 4:48 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Miller, Savannah Star, 31, Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
5/19
- 119 Ashby St. at 12:45 a.m., Aggravated Assault
5/20
- 311 Tripp St. at K&K Convenience Store at 4:50 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 119 South Lee St. at 7:35 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 625 Lewis Lowe Ct. at 8:56 a.m., Battery/Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or knife during commission of a felony
- 1310 Southerfield Rd. at 11:14 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Mayo St. at Ashby St. at 5:17 p.m., No Insurance/Driving on no registration/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charge
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 8:39 p.m., Loitering
- Ohara Rd. at Rawley Rd. at 12:15 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
- 1311 Crawford St. at 12:54 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 302 S. Jackson St. at 2:30 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 South Lee St. at 5:31 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 140 Lonnie Lane at Apt. 241 Meadowbrook Apartments at 2:17 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1107 Turner St. at 4:30 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
5/21
- 1009 Felder St. at 11:34 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Jackson St. at 4 p.m., Recovered Property – Not stolen
- 605 Lowe St. at 2:15 a.m., Civil Matter
- 2015 Armory Dr. at 2:09 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 1710 US 280 at Sunbelt Ford at 5:46 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 125 W. Lamar St. at Best Western Windsor Hotel at 5:04 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1034 Elm Avenue at Apt. 10-H at 7:53 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 920 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 12:15 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at 3:12 p.m., Civil Matter
- 426 South Lee St. at Apt. B4 at 3:57 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 726 Beal St. at 5:02 p.m., Mental Health Transport
- 69B Cherokee St. at 4:44 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- 1206 Crawford St. Harveys at 5:55 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Cruelty to Children – allowing children to witness violence
- Reckless Conduct/Battery
- 926 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Fred’s Auto at 8:19 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
- 227 West Dodson St. at 8:47 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 603A Lowe St. at 9:48 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- 120 Lonnie Lane at Peachtree Apartments at 3:20 a.m., Possession of controlled substances – Marijuana
5/22
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 6:15 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 223A Horton Dr. at 10:04 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:29 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 201 Habitat St. at 11:36 a.m., Damage to Property
- 202 W. Church St. at Diya Foods at 12:29 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 153 at Meadowbrook Village at 2:55 p.m., Deceased Person
- 120 Lonnie Lane at Peachtree Apartments at 9:19 p.m., Damage to Property
- 119 w. Church St. at 9:36 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed
- Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Range Sumter at 10:50 p.m., Injured/Sick person
- 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 5B at 11:32 p.m., Domestic Dispute