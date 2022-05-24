Area Beat Report May 23

Published 2:06 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

5/18

  • South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:48 p.m., Contempt of Court

5/23

  • South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:54 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • N. Jackson St. at Bay St. at 1:24 p.m., No Insurance/Driving without a valid license/Suspended Registration
  • N. Lee St. at Corner Store at 2:21 p.m., Battery
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:54 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Felder St. at Turton Properties at 4 p.m., Burglary – second Degree (Felony)
  • 1st Montgomery St. at 3:42 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Starlight Circle at 5:15 p.m., Civil Matter
  • Eastview Circle at Apt. B at 8:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Knollwood Dr. at 9:16 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • B Barbara Battle Way at 10:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • North Lee St. at 8:44 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Barlow St. at Taylor St. at 2:38 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag lights required/Warrant Executed
  • S. MLK Blvd. at Apt. B-5 at 2:29 a.m., Civil Matter
  • S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel at 1:37 a.m., Domestic Dispute

