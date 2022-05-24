Area Beat Report May 23
Published 2:06 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
5/18
- South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:48 p.m., Contempt of Court
5/23
- South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:54 p.m., Contempt of Court
- N. Jackson St. at Bay St. at 1:24 p.m., No Insurance/Driving without a valid license/Suspended Registration
- N. Lee St. at Corner Store at 2:21 p.m., Battery
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:54 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Felder St. at Turton Properties at 4 p.m., Burglary – second Degree (Felony)
- 1st Montgomery St. at 3:42 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Starlight Circle at 5:15 p.m., Civil Matter
- Eastview Circle at Apt. B at 8:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Knollwood Dr. at 9:16 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- B Barbara Battle Way at 10:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- North Lee St. at 8:44 p.m., Damage to Property
- Barlow St. at Taylor St. at 2:38 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag lights required/Warrant Executed
- S. MLK Blvd. at Apt. B-5 at 2:29 a.m., Civil Matter
- S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel at 1:37 a.m., Domestic Dispute