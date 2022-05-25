Area Beat Report May 23 and 24

Published 2:44 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Butler, Marquis Allen, 34, Tag lights required/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Felony/Warrant Executed
  • Glaze, Angelica Fay, 31, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Battery/Possession of Firearm or knife during commission to attempt to commit certain felonies//Reckless Conduct/Cruelty to Children in third degree – allowing child to watch forcible felony/Battery/Family Violence/Aggravated Assault
  • Melton, Wesley, 18, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Mitchell, Reginald Charles, 28, Battery
  • Muff, Dominique D’Anthony, 37, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Suspended registration/No insurance
  • Wilkerson, Tarvis Donnale, 48, Aggravated Assault
  • Banks, Jayshun Maurice, 18, Reckless Conduct/Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Obstructing law enforcement officers/Failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object/Failure to stop at stop sign/Driver use due care/Radio/Cell Phone/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes
  • Wilborn, Charleston Alexander, 48, Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

5/24

  • Tom Hall Circle at 3:53 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Hanson Dr. at 11:51 a.m., Simple Battery
  • S. Lee St. at Griffin Bell Golf Course at 12:29 p.m., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
  • 912 Davenport St. at 3:09 p.m., Report of loose dogs in the area
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Custom Performance at 5:14 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Elm Avenue at E. Hill St. at 6:12 p.m., Driving without a valid license
  • Bessie Mays Circle at 11:57 p.m., Reckless Conduct/Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Obstructing law enforcement officers/Failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object/Failure to stop at stop sign/Driver use due care/Radio/Cell Phone/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes
  • East Jefferson St. at 9:34 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

 

 

