Area Beat Report May 31 to June 5

Published 11:27 pm Monday, June 6, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Aytch, Pauline (Bonded Out), 47, Simple Battery
  • Campbell, Datavious Deshawn (In Jail), 17, Aggravated Assault
  • Campbell, Kimberly Nicole (Bonded Out), 35, Battery
  • Hawkins, Buster (Bonded Out), Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
  • Jackson, Xavier Lee (In Jail), 28, Housing for Stewart County
  • Miles, Christophe4 Bernard (In Jail), 42, Theft By Deception/Probation Violation
  • Yates, Steve William (In Jail), 23, Holding for Sumter County
  • Badmus, Shakkirah Monae (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to Appear
  • Battle, Darrius Luon KarieIn Jail), In Jail), 37, m (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to Appear
  • Boyton, Coneshia Louise (In Jail), 37, Failure to Appear
  • Harrison, Cheryl Dianne (In Jail), 59, DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Refusal
  • Houston, Walter Lamar (In Jail), 68, Impersonating a Public Officer or Employee/Aggressive Driving
  • Muse, Andrea Baylee (In Jail), 29, Failure to Appear
  • Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (In Jail), 31, Criminal Trespass
  • Tyner, Carlton Bernard (In Jail), 51, Burglary (2nd Degree), Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Theft by Taking-Felony
  • Welborn, Jamal Rashad (In Jail), 29, Aggravated Assault/Tampering with evidence – felony/Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age/Probation Violation
  • Clerkley, Jason Boyd (In Jail), 45, Cruelty to Children in the third degree/Aggravated Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • Deriso, Claude (Bonded Out), 29, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Derrington, Sarah Jo (In Jail), 32, Probation Violation
  • Fabian, Hannah Sabri (Bonded Out), 25, DUI-Alcohol
  • Goodwin, Ja’Torian Wendell (Bonded Out), 29, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to dim lights
  • Harris, Gregory Jerome (In Jail), 39, Failure to Appear
  • Hill, Quantavious Marqueese (In Jail), 30, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Appear/Child Support
  • Johnson, Mark Adrian (Bonded Out), 34, Speeding/DUI-Alcohol
  • Johnson, Ronald Kenneth (Bonded Out), 43, Speeding/DUI-Alcohol

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/31

  • GA Hwy 27 East at Middle River Rd. at 4:16 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • E. Bagley St. at Allen St. at 7:50 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 2106 GA Hwy 19 South at 8:26 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 900 S. GA Tech Parkway at Welding Center at 9:11 a.m., Accident Report
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 12:29 p.m., Found Property
  • 314 Highway 49 South at 1:11 p.m., Information for officer
  • 158 Jenkins Rd. at 2:11 p.m., Bad Child
  • 159 Swisher Rd. Lot B at 4:25 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • Lamar Rd. at Hwy 195 at 4:36 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 473 GA Hwy 280 West at Lot B at 4:46 p.m., Intoxicated Person
  • Hwy 280 West and Howard Johnson Rd. at 5:03 p.m., Accident Report
  • S. GA Tech Parkway and Success Avenue at 8:07 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
  • S. GA Tech Parkway and Lacross Rd. at 8:19 p.m., Speeding
  • US Hwy 19 North at S. GA Tech Parkway at 8:27 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22 at 11:11 p.m., Warnings for headlight and speeding violations
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22 at 11:15 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22 at 11: 22 p.m., Driver issued warning for speeding
  • Hwy 280 East and Huntington Rd. at 3:44 a.m., Citation for Speeding

6/1

  • 122 S. Forty Circle at 3:33 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 109 Foster St. at 3:36 a.m., Information for officer

6/3

  • 315 Lower Five Points Rd. at 1:49 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby at 1:58 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division at 2:42 p.m., Information for officer
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 19 at 3:42 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 326 Watermelon Rd. at 5:19 p.m., VIN Inspection
  • 387 Memorial Mile at 2:07 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 132 Forest Park Rd. at Apt. A at 3:03 a.m., Burglary Attempt
  • 288 Desoto Seed Farm Rd. at 7:51 a.m., Accident Report
  • 177 Rebel Road at 1:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at courthouse at 10:30 a.m., Lost/Stolen Tag

6/4

  • GA Hwy 30 West at James Hart Rd. at 2:57 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 126 GA Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 1:52 p.m., Pick up/Transport prisoner
  • Highway 49 North at MM 23 at 8:11 a.m., citation for speeding
  • Highway 49 N at MM 23 at 8:54 a.m., Citation for speeding
  • Highway 49 N at MM 23 at 9:06 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • Highway 49 N at MM 23 at 10:15 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • Hwy 49 N at Autry Rd. at 10:44 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 315 Lower Five Points Rd. at 4:44 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 214 Cartwright Rd. at 6:52 p.m., Vin Inspection
  • North Lee St. at Masonic St. at 8:50 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 9:13 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 9:54 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 25 at 10:45 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 10:51 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 158 Graystone Dr. at 11:03 p.m., Home owner set off false alarm
  • 145 Mitchell St. at 6:52 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 2396 South Lee St. at 8:53 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 564 Wise Rd. at 9:22 a.m., Burglary Attempt
  • GA Hwy 19 South at MM 7 at 2:49 a.m., Speeding/Failure to maintain insurance
  • 3014 Roney St. at 3:16 a.m., Information for officer
  • 131 West Rock Hills Dr. at 3:32 a.m., Missing Person
  • Hwy 49 N at Autry Rd. at 7:44 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 108 Whispering Wood Dr. at 1:02 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

6/5

  • 130 Carter St. at 12:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 19 South at MM 1 at 1:20 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 738 Hwy 118 at 1:37 p.m., Civil Disturbance
  • Brookdale Dr. and Magnolia St. at 1:39 a.m., warning for no tag/served suspension notice
  • 146 Starling Dr. at 2:44 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 4:15 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1041 GA Hwy 49 S at 5:16 p.m., Mental Subject
  • 506 GA Hwy 280 E at 7:50 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • US Hwy 19 N at MM 15 at 10:02 p.m., Impersonating a Public Officer or Employee/Aggressive Driving
  • 130 N Village Dr. at 10:05 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 720 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:15 p.m., Speeding/reckless driving
  • 305 Southwestern Circle at 10:29 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 106 Fern St. at 10:32 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniels Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 1:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 175 Lakeshore Dr. at 7:34 a.m., Theft by Taking – Felony

6/6

  • GA Hwy 19 N at Rick’s Metal Buildings at 7:59 a.m., Traffic Stop

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Arizmendi, Kaley Mercedes, 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Suspended registration/No insurance/Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug related object
  • Allen, Shawian Ann, 40, Disorderly Conduct

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

6/2

  • Taylor St. at Elm Avenue at 1:52 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Suspended registration/No insurance/Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug related object
  • Brady Rd. at 9:29 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (felony)
  • Tripp St. at Pepo Food Mart at 10:32 a.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
  • Harrold Avenue at 1:33 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Supershop at 5 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud/Forgery – 4th degree
  • Knollwood Dr. at Cripple Creek Apartments at 6:46 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • West Church St. at 7:01 p.m., Loud and Unnecessary noises (Prohibited)
  • Burton Circle at 10:54 p.m., Battery

6/3

  • Felder St. at Cornelia Avenue at 1:53 a.m., Burglary (2nd Degree), Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Theft by Taking-Felony
  • Lamar Road at 9:51 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 323 Hosanna Circle at 12:14 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 325B Winn St. at 4:30 p.m., DUI/Lost/Mislaidn Property
  • 50D Reddick Dr. at 5:19 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 202 Manhattan St. at Family Dollar at 9:49 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Railroad St. at 11:36 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
  • 306B Tabby Lane at 11:44 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • 346 Academy St. at 11:53 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Horton Dr. at 8:09 p.m., Affray
  • 950 Anthony St. 4A at 2:31 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 125 E. Furlow St. at Phoebe Hospice at 5:32 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • South Lee St. at Country Club Apartments at 1:33 p.m., Civil Matter

6/4

  • Windsor Alley at 1:33 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 229 Barnum Dr. at 2:54 a.m., Assault and Battery
  • Forsyth St. at 3:31 a.m., Injured/Sick Person
  • 1512 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Skyland Motel at 2:49 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 4:01 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 312 Forrestside Dr. at 3:56 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 605 Lowe St. at 5:33 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:53 a.m., Drug Activity
  • 304 Bessie Mays Circle at 6:58 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 325 Hosanna Circle at 12:41 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Prince St. at 2:37 p.m., K-9 Development

6/5

  • 1430 Jones Lane at 5:54 p.m., Obstruction of Law Enforcement officers/Simple Battery/Aggravated Assault/Obstructing EMTs
  • 206 Manhattan St. at Autozone at 7:42 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1505 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Super Shop at 11:42 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 609G Eastview Circle at 11 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1702 N. MLK. Jr. Blvd. at Quick Stop at 1:04 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 244B S. Dudley Street at 1:53 p.m., Failure to Appear/Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed
  • East Church St. at Joyce Myers Park at 2:33 a.m., Criminal Trespass

 

 

 

 

 

