Don Porter recognized for service as Chair to SGTC Board of Directors

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors Chairman Don Porter of Americus was recognized for his service with an appreciation award at the June South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors meeting. He served as Chair of the organization for July 1, 2020 through June 2022. He will remain active on the board even after stepping down from his two-year service as the chair.

Rev. Michael Coley of Sumter and Macon County was nominated by an officer selection committee to serve as Chair through June 30, 2023. Grant Buckley of Crisp County was named Vice-Chair for the new year.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford commended Porter for his service as the Board chairman and then commended Coley and Buckley on their nomination and selection as the new Chair and Vice-Chair for the upcoming year. The SGTC Board of Directors will not meet again until August 3, 2022.

“On behalf of the Board and everyone at South Georgia Technical College, I would like to thank these individuals for their dedication and willingness to serve in leadership roles on the Board of Directors of South Georgia Technical College,” said President Watford.

The local Board of Directors of individual colleges were created by Georgia State Statute to assist the Technical College System of Georgia State Board in carrying out its mission. The primary purpose of the local board and its members is to: 1.) advise on program direction via their personal subject matter expertise and awareness of area business needs for program decisions and priorities; serve as a check and balance for the development and implementation of college goals and objectives; and 3.) advocate within the community and in the state on issues of importance in support of the technical college system and Georgia’s workforce development efforts.

The board is made up of community leaders representing the SGTC service delivery area, which includes Sumter, Schley, Crisp, Macon, Marion, Taylor and Webster counties.

The other members of the SGTC Board of Directors include: Jake Everett of Webster County, Mattye Gordon of Taylor County, Don Porter of Americus, Richard McCorkle of Marion County, and Jimmy Davis from Macon County.