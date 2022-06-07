Area Beat Report June 6, 2022
Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Battle, Wanda Denise (In Jail), 50, Probation Violation
- Bozeman, Brandon Leigh (In Jail), 26, Hold for Ideal, GA
- Dennis, I’esha Quandae (Bonded Out), 22, Simple Battery
- Harris, Dwayne Derel (Bonded Out), 26, Failure to Appear
- King, Kent Cordell (Bonded Out), 38, Aggravated Assault
- McSpadden, Sunny Elizabeth (In Jail), 32, Failure to Appear
- Parker, Keidrick Lamar (In Jail), 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana or drug-related object
- Simmons, Corey Anderson (Fine Paid), 27, Probation violation
- Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (In Jail), 31, Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/6
- 175 Lakeshore Dr. at 7:34 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Hwy 19 North at Rick’s Metal Buildings at 7:59 a.m., Traffic
- Hwy 280 East at Huntington Rd. at 4:20 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- US Hwy 19 N and MM 15 at 4:42 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 115 Mad Dog Annex at 4:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 203 E. Church St. at 12:28 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 125 Seabord St. at Dollar General at 12:32 p.m., Accident Report
- 113 Daisy Dr. at 4:31 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- New St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 6:52 p.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 7:51 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22 at 9:28 p.m., Warning for prohibited light usage (Red ights) under glow
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22 at 9:31 p.m., Driver issued warning for prohibited lights (Blue Light) under glow
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22 at 9:33 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- Hwy 19 N at Tallent Store Road at 9:42 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1225 Hwy 30 West at 5:15 a.m., Deer Accident Report
6/7
- 850 Flintside Dr. at 3:42 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Prince St. at E. Jefferson St. at 4:45 a.m., Assist Another Agency/Wanted Person
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Adams, David B., 45, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag Lights Required
- Hart, Ethan Joshua, 30, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Suspended Registration
- Johnson, Zacheaus, 20, Speeding/Possession of Marijuana or drug-related object/Purchase, Consumption or possession by or for under age person
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
6/6
- Patterson St. at Quincy Dr. at 12:21 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- Oglethorpe Avenue at 4:34 a.m., Injured/Sick Person
- South MLK Blvd. at Sun Stop at 5:44 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- West Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel at 7:11 a.m., Civil Matter
- Fetner St. at Mayo St. at 12:06 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana or drug-related object
- 1st Montgomery St. at 1:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Cherokee St. at Americus Housing Authority at 1:33 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- N. MLK Blvd. at Quick Stop at 4:02 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at McGarrah St. at 10:35 p.m., Speeding/Possession of Marijuana or drug-related object/Purchase, Consumption or possession by or for under age person
- US 19 N at Crawley St. at 8:06 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Suspended Registration
- MLK Blvd. at W. Forsyth St. at 9:28 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag Lights Required
- North MLK Blvd. at Super Shop at 9:36 p.m., Warrant Executed