GCC Seeking Potential Nominees for Cotton Board Member and Alternate Position

In July, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will convene a caucus of certified producer organizations representing cotton producers in Georgia to nominate individuals to serve as members and alternates of the Cotton Board, which administers the Cotton Research & Promotion Program, for three-year terms beginning January 1, 2023, as current board members’ terms expire on December 31, 2022.

The Georgia Cotton Commission is seeking nominees for vacant positions. The Georgia Cotton Commission is focused on finding the USDA fully realize their commitment to full representation of women, minorities, and opinions on research and promotion board by nominating individuals of diverse backgrounds, farming practices, operational sizes, and geographical locations. Interested individuals should email the Commission’s office at info@georgiacotton.org.

The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization located in Perry, Georgia. The Commission began in 1965. Georgia cotton producers pay an assessment enabling the Commission to invest in programs of research, promotion, and education on behalf of all cotton producers of Georgia. For more information about the Georgia Cotton Commission please call (478) 988-4235 or on the web at www.georgiacottoncommission.org.