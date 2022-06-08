Schley Co. Family Connection Collaborative Awards Technology  Scholarships

By LINDA ADAMS

At a Schley Family Connection Luncheon held on May 26th, Coordinator John T. Greene presented Technology Scholarships to Valedictorian Kaia MacLennan and Salutatorian Ghufran Bhatti of Schley County High School. The Scholarships are provided by local business, industry and individuals to fund the purchase of a laptop computer for the Valedictorian, Salutatorian and STAR Student each year.

Congressman Sanford Bishop’s Columbus office Field Representative, Christopher Kelley, presented Congressional Awards to the STAR Student and the STAR Teacher. The STAR Student is the one with the highest SAT score in their graduating class. This year it was Ghufran Bhatti. The STAR Student selects the teacher who has made the most significant contribution to their scholastic development. Bhatti selected Dr. Elaine Black as his STAR Teacher. The STAR program is a function of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators.

Contributors to the Family Connection Technology Awards include Jennifer Esfahani and the Rainey family, Congressman Sanford Bishop, Jr., Representative Mike Cheokas, Jimmy and Martha Harrison, the Flint Energies Foundation, Ellaville Baptist Church, Sam Way of Way Watson Funeral Home, Karan Albritton of Bison Valley Lodge, Dr. Dwight McLaurin, Ellaville Floral and Gift Shop, TCI Powder Coatings, Walt Young of Ellaville Recycling, Russell and Debbie Philmon of Electric-Tek, LLC, the Schley Community Foundation, and the Schley County Family Connection Collaborative.