Service Officer Training Class

By: Commander Willie Young

All military veterans and their spouses are invited to the C.B. Dowdell American Legion Post # 558, HW 30 W, Americus on June 11. 2022. The scheduled time is from 9am to 11am. The purpose of this training class is to ensure that veterans are aware of some of the potential benefits they are eligible for and entitled to, and to provide them with helpful and important information.

The following Veteran Administration (VA) topics will be discussed: Claims, Appeals Process, Death Benefits, Health Care, Process of Completing VA forms, Individual Unemployability and more.

There are so many veterans who are unaware of the benefits they are qualified for. According to the statistics, disabled military denial rates are at a record high. All military veterans and their spouses are strongly encouraged to attend this beneficial training class.

Breakfast will be served. If you plan on attending, please contact: Service Officer Tony Cooper at 229.938.7396