Area Beat Report June 7 to June 8
Published 1:21 pm Thursday, June 9, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barner, Fabian Kentrell (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation
- Battle, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 36, Parole Violation
- Bozeman, Brandon Leigh (Released to other agency), 26, Hold for Ideal, GA
- Leverett, Konterrious Deon (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/7
- 850 Flintside Dr. at 3:42 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Prince St. at Jefferson St. at 4:45 a.m., Assist another agency/Wanted Person
- District Line Rd. just north of Upper River Rd. at 7:31 a.m., Improper passing in no passing zone
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 10:48 a.m., Damaged Comm Tag
- 641 Flintside Dr. at 2:29 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- E. Lamar St. at Shell Rapid Lube at 2:54 p.m., warning for driving the wrong way on a one way street
- 346 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec at 3:26 p.m., Identity Theft
- 520 N. Spring Creek Circle at 3:36 p.m., Accident Report
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 4 at 8:35 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 284 Howard Johnson Rd. at 11:11 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 167 Wild Azalea at 11:12 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 112 Mayfire Dr. at 12:06 a.m.. Warrant Service
- 2437 South Lee St. Rd. at 12:27 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 2:07 a.m., Warning issued for tail light requirement
6/8
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 1:58 a.m., Citation for Speeding
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Griffin, Khordarrius Montrell, 34, Battery
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
6/8
- 71A Barbara Battle Way at 12:51 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 202 Elliot St. at 9:24 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 1:53 p.m., Civil Matter
- 85A Dixon Dr. at 9:06 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Simple Assault
- 1604 E. Forsyth St. at Roman Oven at 8:46 p.m., Theft By Deception – Felony/Impersonating a police officer
- 106B Magnolia Ct. in Magnolia Village at 9:17 p.m., Criminal trespass
- 251D Lonnie Lane at East Oaks Apartments at 1:16 p.m., Domestic Dispute