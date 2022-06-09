Area Beat Report June 7 to June 8

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barner, Fabian Kentrell (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation
  • Battle, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 36, Parole Violation
  • Bozeman, Brandon Leigh (Released to other agency), 26, Hold for Ideal, GA
  • Leverett, Konterrious Deon (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/7

  • 850 Flintside Dr. at 3:42 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Prince St. at Jefferson St. at 4:45 a.m., Assist another agency/Wanted Person
  • District Line Rd. just north of Upper River Rd. at 7:31 a.m., Improper passing in no passing zone
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 10:48 a.m., Damaged Comm Tag
  • 641 Flintside Dr. at 2:29 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • E. Lamar St. at Shell Rapid Lube at 2:54 p.m., warning for driving the wrong way on a one way street
  • 346 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec at 3:26 p.m., Identity Theft
  • 520 N. Spring Creek Circle at 3:36 p.m., Accident Report
  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 4 at 8:35 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 284 Howard Johnson Rd. at 11:11 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 167 Wild Azalea at 11:12 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 112 Mayfire Dr. at 12:06 a.m.. Warrant Service
  • 2437 South Lee St. Rd. at 12:27 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 2:07 a.m., Warning issued for tail light requirement

6/8

  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 1:58 a.m., Citation for Speeding

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Griffin, Khordarrius Montrell, 34, Battery

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

6/8

  • 71A Barbara Battle Way at 12:51 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 202 Elliot St. at 9:24 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 1:53 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 85A Dixon Dr. at 9:06 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Simple Assault
  • 1604 E. Forsyth St. at Roman Oven at 8:46 p.m., Theft By Deception – Felony/Impersonating a police officer
  • 106B Magnolia Ct. in Magnolia Village at 9:17 p.m., Criminal trespass
  • 251D Lonnie Lane at East Oaks Apartments at 1:16 p.m., Domestic Dispute

