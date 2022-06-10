Area Beat Report June 9
Published 2:19 pm Friday, June 10, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Lowery, Willie Clifton (In Jail), 39, Failure to Appear
- Wright, Wardell (In Jail), 43, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/9
- Us Hwy 280 East at GA Hwy 27 East at 12:40 a.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for Right of Way
- Lamar St. at Regional Eye Care Center at 8:33 a.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
- 153 Sixth St. at 9:22 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 700 block of Shiloh Rd. at 2:20 p.m., Suicide Threat
- Allen St. at 2:55 p.m., Accident Report
- 112 Lexington Circle at Lot 27 at 6:15 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter ER at 6:20 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 427 Tommy Hooks Rd. at 7:09 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 281 Fox Stevens Rd. at 8:06 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 406 US Hwy 280 East at 9:12 p.m., Vehicle Theft
- 933 GA Hwy 27 East at 11 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 850 Flintside Dr. at 11:29 p.m., Theft
- 151 Charleston Dr. at 12:10 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 804 at 12:21 a.m., Burglary 1st Degree (Felony)
- 1412 US Hwy 280 West at Apt. D at 3:45 a.m., Domestic Disturbance