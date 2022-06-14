New projects for GSW Athletics kick off thanks to fundraising success

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – Construction and renovation is underway on multiple capital improvement projects for the Department of Athletics at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW).

These privately funded Athletics projects include:

Outfitting the former student fitness center into the new Athletics weight room Converting the previous Athletics weight room into a recruiting and meeting room Turning an existing underutilized room on the first floor of the Student Success Center into a basketball film room Installation of new stadium lighting at the baseball and softball fields Installation of permanent seating and fencing at the soccer field Renovation of the softball locker room to include new lockers and flooring Athletics branding at all project locations, including the recently constructed baseball locker room

The total investment of $1.6 million was allocated as a result of an increase in corporate sponsorships, success of the Canes 360 program and the record-setting turnouts for signature GSW Athletics fundraising events at the President’s Golf Classic and Hail Storm.

“Coming off the best season in school history during our NCAA era that included trips to the national tournament in women’s basketball and men’s golf, we continue to see the support for our programs grow as our competitive success improves,” GSW Director of Athletics Mike Leeder said. “Our student-athletes accomplishments in the classroom and the community have been sustained as well as the Hurricanes produced their 16th consecutive semester with a cumulative grade point average over 3.0 and led NCAA Division II in community service with over 105,000 hours serving the Americus community and southwest Georgia.”

All projects are expected to be completed by the middle of the fall semester.

“These capital improvements help provide our student-athletes with the best opportunity to showcase their skills while creating a well-rounded experience,” Leeder said. “Fans of the Hurricanes will enjoy many of the new amenities as well for an enhanced game day environment.”

For more information on giving opportunities and corporate partnerships, please contact Signe Coombs by email at signe.coombs@gsw.edu or call (229) 931-7012.