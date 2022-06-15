Kynslee Collins to Take Part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM

Staff Reports

AMERICUS, GA – This summer, Kynslee Collins of Americus will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, taking place in Atlanta, Ga.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. Each day at camp, Kynslee will be practicing Crime Scene Investigation, Engineering: Bots and Programming, and Medicine: The Incredible Human Body. There will even be a special session on practicing medical techniques titled When Care is Hours Away. They also will focus on five important skills in becoming a leader: emotional awareness, communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and goal setting.

Kynslee, daughter of Chelsea and Logan Collins, is an upcoming sixth grader at Furlow Charter School (FCS). She was nominated for this prestigious leadership camp by her gifted teacher, Mrs. Tasha Williams and her 5th grade teacher, Mrs. Nicole Holcomb to represent FCS. In her invitation letter, it stated Kynslee was nominated because her teachers “recognize her as a student who already demonstrates exceptional maturity, scholastic merit, and leadership potential even at her young age.”

Kynslee recently won the D.A.R.E. essay in her class and has received the Einstein Award (highest GPA) twice in fifth grade. She also won the FCS Spelling Bee between grades 4-8 and went on to represent FCS in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Kynslee is also a member of the Junior Beta Club and the Cross Country team.

“I am excited for this program to teach me how to become a better leader in many ways,” said Kynslee. “I look forward to learning more about the world of technology and medicine. I’m not quite sure what I want to be when I grow up – perhaps the first female President – so maybe this will help me get a better idea.”

Kynslee held multiple fundraisers to help pay for the camp, including a bake sale and car wash. She has met her fundraising goal and is extremely thankful for all the family, friends and neighbors who contributed and supported her endeavors.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Kynslee to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.