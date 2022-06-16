Area Beat Report June 15
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bell, Aaron Bernard (In Jail), 26, Bench Warrant
- Jordan, Dewain Malik (In Jail), 29, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children-Negligence/Cruelty to Children-third degree/Battery/Probation Violation
- Reddick, Riyod Oshay (In Jail), 27, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Stalking/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
6/15
- 164 Cooper Rd. Apt. F at 4:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 738 GA Hwy 118 at 7:30 a.m., Civil Matter
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 23 at 8:24 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 and New Era Rd. at 8:31 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 126 US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 10:03 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 100 block of State Hwy 30 West at 1:26 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 521 McMath Mill Rd. at 1:56 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Lec front Lobby at 2:41 p.m., Information for officer
- 375 Memorial Mile at Lot B at 2:58 p.m., Welfare Check
- 127 Jasmine Dr. at 9:54 p.m., Mental Subject
- 1280 US Hwy 19 North at 10:07 p.m., Burglary
- Rabbit Branch near Oscar Williams at 12:15 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 141 Thomas Dr. at Southern Boutique Outfitters at 12:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Luster, Christopher Eugene, 41, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
6/14
- Mayo St. at 1:10 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 8:19, 8:23, 8:25 and 8:30 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 302 West College St. at 8:37 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 709 Varsity Dr. at 10:07 a.m., Battery
- 124 Belinda Circle at 2:21 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property
- Nursing Center Dr. at Magnolia Manor at 5:37 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Forsyth St. at Cotton Avenue at 8:05 p.m., Driving without a valid license
- 1137 North Jackson St. at 9:50 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Church St. near Railroad Tracks at 11:44 a.m., Damage to Property
- 114 Andrews Dr. at 3:02 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 507B Bessie Mays Circle at 7:29 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- A Lakeview Circle at 12:15 a.m., Domestic Dispute
6/15
- N. Jackson St. at 2:55 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 8:03 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- GA Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 12:32 p.m., Giving or possessing liquor or drugs
- B Bessie Mays Circle at 9:21 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
- Westside Dr. at 9:28 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Adderton St. at Rubos at 10:01 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Tripp St. at East Furlow St. at 11:17 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Suspended Registration