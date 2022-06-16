Area Beat Report June 15

Published 7:01 pm Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bell, Aaron Bernard (In Jail), 26, Bench Warrant
  • Jordan, Dewain Malik (In Jail), 29, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children-Negligence/Cruelty to Children-third degree/Battery/Probation Violation
  • Reddick, Riyod Oshay (In Jail), 27, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Stalking/Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

6/15

  • 164 Cooper Rd. Apt. F at 4:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 738 GA Hwy 118 at 7:30 a.m., Civil Matter
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 23 at 8:24 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 and New Era Rd. at 8:31 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 126 US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 10:03 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 100 block of State Hwy 30 West at 1:26 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 521 McMath Mill Rd. at 1:56 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Lec front Lobby at 2:41 p.m., Information for officer
  • 375 Memorial Mile at Lot B at 2:58 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 127 Jasmine Dr. at 9:54 p.m., Mental Subject
  • 1280 US Hwy 19 North at 10:07 p.m., Burglary
  • Rabbit Branch near Oscar Williams at 12:15 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 141 Thomas Dr. at Southern Boutique Outfitters at 12:56 a.m., Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Luster, Christopher Eugene, 41, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Suspended Registration

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

6/14

  • Mayo St. at 1:10 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 8:19, 8:23, 8:25 and 8:30 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • 302 West College St. at 8:37 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 709 Varsity Dr. at 10:07 a.m., Battery
  • 124 Belinda Circle at 2:21 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property
  • Nursing Center Dr. at Magnolia Manor at 5:37 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Forsyth St. at Cotton Avenue at 8:05 p.m., Driving without a valid license
  • 1137 North Jackson St. at 9:50 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Church St. near Railroad Tracks at 11:44 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 114 Andrews Dr. at 3:02 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 507B Bessie Mays Circle at 7:29 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • A Lakeview Circle at 12:15 a.m., Domestic Dispute

6/15

  • N. Jackson St. at 2:55 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 8:03 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • GA Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 12:32 p.m., Giving or possessing liquor or drugs
  • B Bessie Mays Circle at 9:21 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • Westside Dr. at 9:28 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Adderton St. at Rubos at 10:01 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Tripp St. at East Furlow St. at 11:17 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Suspended Registration

 

