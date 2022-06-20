Area Beat Report June 17 to June 20
Published 8:05 pm Monday, June 20, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bradley Deandrian Shavon (Sentenced), 28, Sentenced to five days
- Dice, Corey Bernard (Sentenced), 33, Sentenced to serve five days
- Johnson, Nathan (Bonded Out), 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to Maintain Insurance
- McCrary, Raymond Montavious (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation
- Pilate, John Oliver (In Jail), 60, Battery
- Williams, Gequeesha Tanay (In Jail), 27, Speeding/Driving while unlicensed
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/17
- McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 10:39 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 12:29 p.m., Informatiobn for officer
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division at 1:04 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 103 Possum Trout Rd. at 2:51 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 377 at MP 6 at 3:45 p.m., Trffic Stop/Citation for speeding
- 3127 Lamar Rd. at 4:01 p.m., Information for officer
- 1547 Hwy 280 West at Feed Development at 4:15 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 21 at 4:21 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 1149 Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:57 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 118 Roy Vaughn Rd. at South East Railcar at 1:21 a.m., Theft
- 149 Loop Rd. at 3:09 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
6/18
- 243 Phil Jones Sr. Rd. at 5:21 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- District Line Rd. at Hwy 27 East at 5:45 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 189 Mockingbird Dr. at 5:46 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Main St. at 2:07 a.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 280 East and Lamar Rd. at 2:15 a.m., Roadway Blocked/small limbs removed from roadway
- 138 North Village Dr. at 6 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 49 North at MM 22 at 8:21 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 109 Thomas Dr. at 9:50 a.m., Information for officer
- 237 Clements Rd. at 1:31 p.m., Missing Child
- 101 Whipporwill Ct. at 3:48 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 West and Cucumber Rd. at 3:49 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 4038 Georgia Hwy 280 East at Kates Country Store at 1:26 a.m., Information for officer
6/19
- 186 Railroad St. at 4:13 a.m., Information for officer
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 4:37 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- McGarrah St. and Mitchell St. at 5:03 a.m., Traffic Stop/ Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to Maintain Insurance
- Joe Harper Road Extension and Harper Subdivision at 3:44 a.m., Loud Music
- 1211 District Line Rd. at Grove Baptist Church at 5:13 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1211 District Line Rd. at 9:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 194 Railroad St. at 9:38 a.m., Peeping Tom
- 130 Carter St. at 2:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 8674 Hwy 280 East at Flint Agriculture at 8:25 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 114 Pecan Circle at 8:47 p.m., Violation of Family Violence order/Damage to Property
- 123 Larkspur Ln. at 12:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 864 Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf at 12:57 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 24 at 1:50 a.m., Warning Citation for Speeding
- 197 Kitchen Cemetary Rd. at 1:54 a.m., Alarm Activation