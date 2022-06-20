Area Beat Report June 17 to June 20

Published 8:05 pm Monday, June 20, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bradley Deandrian Shavon (Sentenced), 28, Sentenced to five days
  • Dice, Corey Bernard (Sentenced), 33, Sentenced to serve five days
  • Johnson, Nathan (Bonded Out), 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to Maintain Insurance
  • McCrary, Raymond Montavious (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation
  • Pilate, John Oliver (In Jail), 60, Battery
  • Williams, Gequeesha Tanay (In Jail), 27, Speeding/Driving while unlicensed

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/17

  • McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 10:39 a.m., Civil Disturbance
  • McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 12:29 p.m., Informatiobn for officer
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division at 1:04 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • 103 Possum Trout Rd. at 2:51 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 377 at MP 6 at 3:45 p.m., Trffic Stop/Citation for speeding
  • 3127 Lamar Rd. at 4:01 p.m., Information for officer
  • 1547 Hwy 280 West at Feed Development at 4:15 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 21 at 4:21 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 1149 Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:57 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 118 Roy Vaughn Rd. at South East Railcar at 1:21 a.m., Theft
  • 149 Loop Rd. at 3:09 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

6/18

  • 243 Phil Jones Sr. Rd. at 5:21 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • District Line Rd. at Hwy 27 East at 5:45 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 189 Mockingbird Dr. at 5:46 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Main St. at 2:07 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • GA Hwy 280 East and Lamar Rd. at 2:15 a.m., Roadway Blocked/small limbs removed from roadway
  • 138 North Village Dr. at 6 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 49 North at MM 22 at 8:21 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 109 Thomas Dr. at 9:50 a.m., Information for officer
  • 237 Clements Rd. at 1:31 p.m., Missing Child
  • 101 Whipporwill Ct. at 3:48 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 West and Cucumber Rd. at 3:49 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 4038 Georgia Hwy 280 East at Kates Country Store at 1:26 a.m., Information for officer

6/19

  • 186 Railroad St. at 4:13 a.m., Information for officer
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 4:37 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • McGarrah St. and Mitchell St. at 5:03 a.m., Traffic Stop/ Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to Maintain Insurance
  • Joe Harper Road Extension and Harper Subdivision at 3:44 a.m., Loud Music
  • 1211 District Line Rd. at Grove Baptist Church at 5:13 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1211 District Line Rd. at 9:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 194 Railroad St. at 9:38 a.m., Peeping Tom
  • 130 Carter St. at 2:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 8674 Hwy 280 East at Flint Agriculture at 8:25 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 114 Pecan Circle at 8:47 p.m., Violation of Family Violence order/Damage to Property
  • 123 Larkspur Ln. at 12:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 864 Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf at 12:57 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 24 at 1:50 a.m., Warning Citation for Speeding
  • 197 Kitchen Cemetary Rd. at 1:54 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

More Local News

County Board of Commissioners approves agreement between Sumter County and Gold Star EMS, LLC for emergency ambulance services

Area Beat Report June 15

Kynslee Collins to Take Part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM

Blood Drive to be held June 21 at South Georgia Technical College

Print Article