Furlow Charter School Hires Elisa A. Falcó as Principal

Americus, GA – Furlow Charter School (FCS) is excited to announce Elisa A. Falcó as Principal for the 2022-2023 school year.

Falcó brings with her over 20 years of experience in education, helping to launch and serving as Principal and CEO of Tech High School in Atlanta, a project-based charter school, which under her leadership received the Academic Gold Award from the Governor’s office of student achievement for its 13.28% gain in students who met or exceeded testing standards.

Most recently, as Executive Vice President of School Success for the Georgia Charter Schools Association, Falcó supported charter schools across the state of Georgia through a variety of organizational challenges. She was instrumental in the founding of Furlow Charter School in 2015 and supported the school in navigating through the pandemic over the past two years, traveling frequently to Sumter County. Her expertise and knowledge of the laws governing charter schools, along with her experience as a teacher and Principal of a successful charter school, makes her uniquely qualified to lead the school to success.

Ms. Falcó shared, “I am excited and honored to be the next Principal of Furlow Charter School. The Furlow community has been near and dear to me and I am grateful to serve alongside such a talented school community. I am hopeful that my approach to collaborative leadership will build cohesion, maintain the high standards for learning established at the school, and provide a level of support that will further anchor Furlow in the community.”

Furlow Charter school is a public K-12 school open to all residents of Sumter County, GA. The mission of Furlow Charter School is to offer a different approach to public education by encouraging critical thinking and multi-disciplinary learning through an active and engaging education. Furlow Charter School is committed to fostering cultural awareness, social responsibility, and academic excellence through family and community involvement in the development of life-long learners. For more information, contact Furlow Charter School at 229-931-8667 or visit the website at https://www.furlowcharter.org/ .