Area Beat Report June 17 to June 27
Published 1:24 am Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Arnett, James Edwards (In Jail), 63, Aggravated Assault
- Averett, Robert (In Jail), 31, Housing for Dougherty County
- Chambliss, Deanthony Rashad (Bonded Out), 26, Failure to Maintain Insurance/Suspended, Canceled or Revoked registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Crimes, Caleb Glenn (In Jail), 21, Housing for Webster County
- Daniels, Quincy Bernard (In Jail), 28, Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of Marijuana
- Devane, Karen Joett (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation
- Dodson, Shalisa Lamonica (In Jail), 35, Financial Transaction-Card Fraud/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
- Harris, Antonio Tenyatta (In Jail), 29, Public Drunkenness/Probation Violation
- Lewis, Kawanda Michelle (Sentenced), 42, Sentenced to five days
- Lowmark, Terry John (In Jail), 51, Parole Violation
- McCoy, Samuel (In Jail), 62, Battery-Family Violence (1st offense), Aggravated Assault
- Ortiz, Ramon Francisco (In Jail), 36, Housing for Lee County
- Rue, Allan Wright (In Jail), 42, Drug Court Follow Up
- Sumner, Christopher Eugene (Bonded Out), 61, Operating Vessel without lights/Operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs/Operation of Vessel without throwable device
- Terry, Bradford Anderson (In Jail), 32, Battery-Family Violence
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/20
- Forsyth St. at Dr. Duke’s Office at 9:46 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 109 Old Dawson Rd. at Apt. D at 9:49 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby at 11:53 a.m., VIN Inspection
- 538 Tripp St. at Tripp St. Laundry at 2 p.m., Information for officer
- 187 Loop Road Lot B at 4:01 p.m., Damage to Property
- 210B Graham St. at 10:25 p.m., Missing Person
- Magnolia St. at MLK Blvd. at 2:29 a.m., Driver issued warning for unauthorized blue lights
- 145 Dogwood Dr. at 6:08 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
6/22
- LEC Front Lobby at 3:01 p.m., Information for Officer
6/23
- 3833 Lee St. Rd. at 3:09 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- Trail Ln. at US Hwy 280 East at 5:30 p.m., Failure to Obey Stop Sign
- 158 Greystone Dr. at 9:32 p.m., Information for Officer
- 127 Aster Dr. at 1:36 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1195 Youngs Mill Rd. at 8:55 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniel Grove Baptist Church at 9:32 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 110 Jenkins Rd. Apt. A at 1:24 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
6/24
- 117 Honeysuckle Court at 5:37 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 248 Pryor Cobb Rd. at 11:52 a.m., Person Shot
- 2147 GA Hwy 195 North at 12:48 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 280 East at Styles Robinson at 8:54 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 334 Watermelon Rd. at 11:37 a.m., Information for officer
- Hwy 280 East and MM 24 at 12:44 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1146 Hwy 19 South at Brown Lees at 3:03 p.m., Welfare Check
- 1794 Hwy 308 South at 5:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 517 Salters Mill Rd. at 5:16 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 368 Hwy 280 West at 5:35 p.m., Accident Report
- Salters Mill Rd. at GA Hwy 308 at 6:14 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- Mask Rd. and Hooks Mill Rd. at 7:50 p.m., Accident With injuries
- 247 Mad Dog Rd. at 8:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Adderton St. at Armory Dr. at 11:32 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for auxiliary lights
- 2397 Lee St. Rd. at 11:35 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 400 Hosanna Circle at 11:36 p.m., Information for Officer/Damaged Property
- US Hwy 19 South at 3:57 p.m., Accident with Injuries
6/25
- 128 Hwy 45 South at 5:06 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 145 Tommy Warren Dr. at 6:05 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 234 Upper River Rd. at 6:18 p.m., Burglary
- Rock Hill Dr. Park at 9:06 p.m., Loud Music
- 102 South Forty Circle at 10:18 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 272 Ellis Rd. at 10:34 p.m., Welfare Check
- 4262 US Hwy 280 East at Lakeshore Marina at 1:02 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 118 Robin Hill and Pheasant Dr. Hidden Lakes at 1:55 a.m., Loud Music
- 123 Larkspur Ln. at 4:08 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Post 11 at 5:08 a.m., Assist Motorist
- PSMC Sumter Ridge at 7:59 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 403 Highway 45 South at Lebanon Baptist Church at 3:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 156 Africana Dr. at 10:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 387 Memorial Mile at 11:01 a.m., Civil Matter
6/26
- 4260 US Hwy 280 East at 4:40 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 2408 US Hwy 19 South Georgia Tarp at 10:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
- North Bond St. at Old Plains High School at 10:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 864 Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf at 11:53 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1490 Hooks Mill Rd. at 2:09 p.m., Welfare Check
- 456 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:53 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- US Hwy 280 West at about MM 5 at 5:01 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- 538 US Hwy 280 East at Lot 64 at Domestic Disturbance/unwanted guest
- W. Lamar St. at Hampton St. at 6:23 p.m., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- 194 Mason Dr. at 8:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 138 North Village Dr. at 10:14 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 378 Parkers Crossing Rd. at 11:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
6/27
- 700 Block of GA Hwy 49 North at 4:04 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 6:40 a.m., Accident Report
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Holt, Brianna Mercedes, 27, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Lewis, Warren Charles, 51, DUI/Impeding the free flow of traffic
- Waters, Tamika, 45, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Failure to obey control device/Suspended Registration
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
6/17
- 102 Mill Creek Rd. at Methodist Youth Home at 12:05 a.m., Runaway Juvenile
- North Lee St. at Ashby St. at 1:47 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 2:33 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Stop at Stop Sign/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Dismuke St. at 8:07 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- E. Hill St. at Elm Avenue at 8:51 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- 1st Montgomery St. at 10:40 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 119 South Lee St. at 10:51 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Rucker St. at Boone Park Pool at 12:57 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 602 Tripp St. at Georgia Owns Credit Union at 1:58 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Forgery
- 607 Lewis Lowe Ct. at 1:30 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 91A Bozeman Circle at 5:10 p.m., Battery
- 808 Elmo St. at 8:39 p.m., Domestic Dispute
Hill St. at 10:52 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
- 400 Tripp St. at Milkes Party Center at 11:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 127 W. Hill St. at 11:27 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 109 Norman Cole St. at 12:59 a.m., Traffic Citation
- 102A Lakeview Circle at 1:40 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Elmo St. at Cherry St. at 1 a.m., Domestic Dispute
6/18
- Griffin Lane at 4:53 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
- 627 Lewis Lowe Ct. at 5:44 a.m., First Degree Burglary
- 1018 Simmons Dr. at 4:33 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 517 Sharon Dr. at 6:20 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 100 Sharon Circle at 8:34 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 204 Highland Dr. at 10:13 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 203 Highland Dr. at 10:12 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Theft By Taking – Felony
- 505 North Lee St. at Nappy Heads at 2:37 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 211 Wanda St. at 2:39 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- E. Lamar St. at 3:08 p.m., Following Too Closely
- 202 Sharon Circle at 3:12 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- East Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 8:48 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 600 block of North Lee St. at 11:30 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
- 1430 Jones Lane at 5:07 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 606 Eastview Dr. at 11:51 p.m., Harassing Communications
6/19
- Brookdale Dr. at Peachtree St. at 1:02 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail light lenses required/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- 226 Brookdale Dr. at 4:45 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 2015 Armory Dr. at 5:15 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- W. Peppermint Way at 7:18 a.m., Unassigned-Free Vehicle
- 203B Bessie Mays Circle at 7:40 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- North Jackson St. at 10:24 a.m., Arrest for driving without a license
- 1690 E. Lamar St. at Tidal Wave at 1:36 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 618 E. Church St. at 2:48 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 408 Roger St. at 10:35 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- E. Forsyth St. and Crawford St. at 4:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 125 US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:43 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 1605 E. Lamar St. at Days Inn at 6:20 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1509 E. Forsyth St. at Cricket Wireless at 5:34 p.m., Robbery
- Park Row Ext. at Brookdale Park at 9:35 p.m., Fire and public areas
- 803 Ridge St. at 10:52 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- Loraine Ave. at 12:29 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 312 Varsity Dr. at 10:52 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Norman Cole St. at 12:26 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
6/20
- 1206 Crawford St. at Pizza Hut at 12:58 a.m., Damage to Property
- Westside Dr. at 2:34 a.m., Discharging firearms in the City Limits
- 1202A E. Jefferson St. at 11:24 a.m., Missing Person
- 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 11:30 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- 916 MLK Blvd. at Lot 18 at 10:53 a.m., Assault and Battery
- 1203 E. Jefferson St. Apt. B at 3:46 p.m., Recovered Property/Not stolen
- 202 US Hwy 19 at Gas and Go at 3:50 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 100 W. Jefferson St. at American Pawn at 4:32 p.m., Theft by Deception – Misdemeanor
- 1506 E. Forsyth St. at Rose and Express at 7:26 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 533 Ashby St. at 7:57 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 906 Cypress Dr. at 1:20 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
6/21
- Taylor Street at Elm St. at 9:15 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 204 Prince St. at Salvation Army at 10:20 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 914 Post Way at 11:19 a.m., Damage to Property
- 106 Melody Lane at 4:24 p.m., Battery – first offense
- East Lamar St. at 4:41 p.m., Warrant Executed/City Probation
- 701 Gail St. at 5:07 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 101 Bozeman Circle at 6:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- North Lee St. at Railway Freight at 6:51 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 140 Jones Lane at 8:05 p.m., Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers/Making terroristic threats and acts/Battery/Criminal Attempt to commit a felony
6/24
- 912 North Avenue at 12:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 101 Tom Hall Circle at 2:30 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1410 Crawford St. at Maruti Convenience Store at 3:30 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 7:25 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Magnolia St. at 10:25 a.m., Failure to Maintain Insurance/Suspended, Canceled or Revoked registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- 1698 E. Lamar St. at 3:21 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- South Lee St. at 3:58 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Cherokee St. area at 8:14 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Angus Dr. at Rogers St. at 9:48 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 159B Lakeview Circle at 11:50 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Hwy 27 East at 6:53 p.m., Traffic Stop/Minor Accident
6/25
- 922 E. Lamar St. at 2:07 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- North Lee St. at Masonic St. at 1:57 a.m., Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of Marijuana
- Lakeview Circle at 11:41 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 1117 Magnolia St. at 1:01 p.m., Rape
- 1101 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Danfair Express at 2:31 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- W. Lamar St. at South Jackson St. at 4:29 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Failure to obey control device/Suspended Registration
- 203 Bessie Mays Circle Apt. A at 4:47 p.m., Theft of Services – Felony
6/26
- 107 Prince St. at 11:17 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Academy St. at 1:09 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 1702 North MLK Blvd. at Pure Gas Station at 1:54 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- Railroad St. at Mayo St. at 3:47 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 303B Bessie Mays Circle at 4:37 p.m., Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Dogs and Cats
- 406B Academy St. at 8:55 p.m., Battery-1st offense/Aggravated Assault
- Armory at Patton Dr. at 9:16 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Poplar at Academy St. at 10:35 p.m., Damage to Property/Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 119 West Church St. at 5:18 a.m., Financial Transaction-Card Fraud/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
- Railroad St. at Town Creek Circle at 6:17 a.m., DUI/Impeding the flow of traffic