Area Beat Report June 17 to June 27

Published 1:24 am Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Arnett, James Edwards (In Jail), 63, Aggravated Assault
  • Averett, Robert (In Jail), 31, Housing for Dougherty County
  • Chambliss, Deanthony Rashad (Bonded Out), 26, Failure to Maintain Insurance/Suspended, Canceled or Revoked registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Crimes, Caleb Glenn (In Jail), 21, Housing for Webster County
  • Daniels, Quincy Bernard (In Jail), 28, Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of Marijuana
  • Devane, Karen Joett (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation
  • Dodson, Shalisa Lamonica (In Jail), 35, Financial Transaction-Card Fraud/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
  • Harris, Antonio Tenyatta (In Jail), 29, Public Drunkenness/Probation Violation
  • Lewis, Kawanda Michelle (Sentenced), 42, Sentenced to five days
  • Lowmark, Terry John (In Jail), 51, Parole Violation
  • McCoy, Samuel (In Jail), 62, Battery-Family Violence (1st offense), Aggravated Assault
  • Ortiz, Ramon Francisco (In Jail), 36, Housing for Lee County
  • Rue, Allan Wright (In Jail), 42, Drug Court Follow Up
  • Sumner, Christopher Eugene (Bonded Out), 61, Operating Vessel without lights/Operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs/Operation of Vessel without throwable device
  • Terry, Bradford Anderson (In Jail), 32, Battery-Family Violence

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/20

  • Forsyth St. at Dr. Duke’s Office at 9:46 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 109 Old Dawson Rd. at Apt. D at 9:49 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby at 11:53 a.m., VIN Inspection
  • 538 Tripp St. at Tripp St. Laundry at 2 p.m., Information for officer
  • 187 Loop Road Lot B at 4:01 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 210B Graham St. at 10:25 p.m., Missing Person
  • Magnolia St. at MLK Blvd. at 2:29 a.m., Driver issued warning for unauthorized blue lights
  • 145 Dogwood Dr. at 6:08 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

6/22

  • LEC Front Lobby at 3:01 p.m., Information for Officer

6/23

  • 3833 Lee St. Rd. at 3:09 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • Trail Ln. at US Hwy 280 East at 5:30 p.m., Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • 158 Greystone Dr. at 9:32 p.m., Information for Officer
  • 127 Aster Dr. at 1:36 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1195 Youngs Mill Rd. at 8:55 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniel Grove Baptist Church at 9:32 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 110 Jenkins Rd. Apt. A at 1:24 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls

6/24

  • 117 Honeysuckle Court at 5:37 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 248 Pryor Cobb Rd. at 11:52 a.m., Person Shot
  • 2147 GA Hwy 195 North at 12:48 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 280 East at Styles Robinson at 8:54 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 334 Watermelon Rd. at 11:37 a.m., Information for officer
  • Hwy 280 East and MM 24 at 12:44 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1146 Hwy 19 South at Brown Lees at 3:03 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 1794 Hwy 308 South at 5:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 517 Salters Mill Rd. at 5:16 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • 368 Hwy 280 West at 5:35 p.m., Accident Report
  • Salters Mill Rd. at GA Hwy 308 at 6:14 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • Mask Rd. and Hooks Mill Rd. at 7:50 p.m., Accident With injuries
  • 247 Mad Dog Rd. at 8:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Adderton St. at Armory Dr. at 11:32 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for auxiliary lights
  • 2397 Lee St. Rd. at 11:35 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 400 Hosanna Circle at 11:36 p.m., Information for Officer/Damaged Property
  • US Hwy 19 South at 3:57 p.m., Accident with Injuries

6/25

  • 128 Hwy 45 South at 5:06 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 145 Tommy Warren Dr. at 6:05 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 234 Upper River Rd. at 6:18 p.m., Burglary
  • Rock Hill Dr. Park at 9:06 p.m., Loud Music
  • 102 South Forty Circle at 10:18 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 272 Ellis Rd. at 10:34 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 4262 US Hwy 280 East at Lakeshore Marina at 1:02 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 118 Robin Hill and Pheasant Dr. Hidden Lakes at 1:55 a.m., Loud Music
  • 123 Larkspur Ln. at 4:08 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Post 11 at 5:08 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • PSMC Sumter Ridge at 7:59 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 403 Highway 45 South at Lebanon Baptist Church at 3:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 156 Africana Dr. at 10:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 387 Memorial Mile at 11:01 a.m., Civil Matter

6/26

  • 4260 US Hwy 280 East at 4:40 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 2408 US Hwy 19 South Georgia Tarp at 10:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • North Bond St. at Old Plains High School at 10:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 864 Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf at 11:53 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1490 Hooks Mill Rd. at 2:09 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 456 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:53 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • US Hwy 280 West at about MM 5 at 5:01 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 538 US Hwy 280 East at Lot 64 at Domestic Disturbance/unwanted guest
  • W. Lamar St. at Hampton St. at 6:23 p.m., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
  • 194 Mason Dr. at 8:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 138 North Village Dr. at 10:14 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 378 Parkers Crossing Rd. at 11:46 p.m., Alarm Activation

6/27

  • 700 Block of GA Hwy 49 North at 4:04 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at 6:40 a.m., Accident Report

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Holt, Brianna Mercedes, 27, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Lewis, Warren Charles, 51, DUI/Impeding the free flow of traffic
  • Waters, Tamika, 45, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Failure to obey control device/Suspended Registration

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

6/17

  • 102 Mill Creek Rd. at Methodist Youth Home at 12:05 a.m., Runaway Juvenile
  • North Lee St. at Ashby St. at 1:47 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 2:33 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Stop at Stop Sign/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Dismuke St. at 8:07 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • E. Hill St. at Elm Avenue at 8:51 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • 1st Montgomery St. at 10:40 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 119 South Lee St. at 10:51 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Rucker St. at Boone Park Pool at 12:57 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 602 Tripp St. at Georgia Owns Credit Union at 1:58 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Forgery
  • 607 Lewis Lowe Ct. at 1:30 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 91A Bozeman Circle at 5:10 p.m., Battery
  • 808 Elmo St. at 8:39 p.m., Domestic Dispute

Hill St. at 10:52 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits

  • 400 Tripp St. at Milkes Party Center at 11:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 127 W. Hill St. at 11:27 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 109 Norman Cole St. at 12:59 a.m., Traffic Citation
  • 102A Lakeview Circle at 1:40 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Elmo St. at Cherry St. at 1 a.m., Domestic Dispute

6/18

  • Griffin Lane at 4:53 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
  • 627 Lewis Lowe Ct. at 5:44 a.m., First Degree Burglary
  • 1018 Simmons Dr. at 4:33 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 517 Sharon Dr. at 6:20 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 100 Sharon Circle at 8:34 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 204 Highland Dr. at 10:13 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 203 Highland Dr. at 10:12 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 505 North Lee St. at Nappy Heads at 2:37 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 211 Wanda St. at 2:39 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • E. Lamar St. at 3:08 p.m., Following Too Closely
  • 202 Sharon Circle at 3:12 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • East Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 8:48 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 600 block of North Lee St. at 11:30 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
  • 1430 Jones Lane at 5:07 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 606 Eastview Dr. at 11:51 p.m., Harassing Communications

6/19

  • Brookdale Dr. at Peachtree St. at 1:02 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail light lenses required/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
  • 226 Brookdale Dr. at 4:45 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 2015 Armory Dr. at 5:15 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • W. Peppermint Way at 7:18 a.m., Unassigned-Free Vehicle
  • 203B Bessie Mays Circle at 7:40 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • North Jackson St. at 10:24 a.m., Arrest for driving without a license
  • 1690 E. Lamar St. at Tidal Wave at 1:36 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 618 E. Church St. at 2:48 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 408 Roger St. at 10:35 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • E. Forsyth St. and Crawford St. at 4:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 125 US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:43 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 1605 E. Lamar St. at Days Inn at 6:20 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1509 E. Forsyth St. at Cricket Wireless at 5:34 p.m., Robbery
  • Park Row Ext. at Brookdale Park at 9:35 p.m., Fire and public areas
  • 803 Ridge St. at 10:52 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • Loraine Ave. at 12:29 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 312 Varsity Dr. at 10:52 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Norman Cole St. at 12:26 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

6/20

  • 1206 Crawford St. at Pizza Hut at 12:58 a.m., Damage to Property
  • Westside Dr. at 2:34 a.m., Discharging firearms in the City Limits
  • 1202A E. Jefferson St. at 11:24 a.m., Missing Person
  • 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 11:30 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • 916 MLK Blvd. at Lot 18 at 10:53 a.m., Assault and Battery
  • 1203 E. Jefferson St. Apt. B at 3:46 p.m., Recovered Property/Not stolen
  • 202 US Hwy 19 at Gas and Go at 3:50 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 100 W. Jefferson St. at American Pawn at 4:32 p.m., Theft by Deception – Misdemeanor
  • 1506 E. Forsyth St. at Rose and Express at 7:26 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 533 Ashby St. at 7:57 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 906 Cypress Dr. at 1:20 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City

6/21

  • Taylor Street at Elm St. at 9:15 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 204 Prince St. at Salvation Army at 10:20 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 914 Post Way at 11:19 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 106 Melody Lane at 4:24 p.m., Battery – first offense
  • East Lamar St. at 4:41 p.m., Warrant Executed/City Probation
  • 701 Gail St. at 5:07 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 101 Bozeman Circle at 6:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • North Lee St. at Railway Freight at 6:51 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 140 Jones Lane at 8:05 p.m., Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers/Making terroristic threats and acts/Battery/Criminal Attempt to commit a felony

6/24

  • 912 North Avenue at 12:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 101 Tom Hall Circle at 2:30 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1410 Crawford St. at Maruti Convenience Store at 3:30 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 7:25 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Magnolia St. at 10:25 a.m., Failure to Maintain Insurance/Suspended, Canceled or Revoked registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • 1698 E. Lamar St. at 3:21 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • South Lee St. at 3:58 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Cherokee St. area at 8:14 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Angus Dr. at Rogers St. at 9:48 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 159B Lakeview Circle at 11:50 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Hwy 27 East at 6:53 p.m., Traffic Stop/Minor Accident

6/25

  • 922 E. Lamar St. at 2:07 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • North Lee St. at Masonic St. at 1:57 a.m., Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of Marijuana
  • Lakeview Circle at 11:41 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 1117 Magnolia St. at 1:01 p.m., Rape
  • 1101 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Danfair Express at 2:31 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • W. Lamar St. at South Jackson St. at 4:29 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Failure to obey control device/Suspended Registration
  • 203 Bessie Mays Circle Apt. A at 4:47 p.m., Theft of Services – Felony

6/26

  • 107 Prince St. at 11:17 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Academy St. at 1:09 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 1702 North MLK Blvd. at Pure Gas Station at 1:54 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • Railroad St. at Mayo St. at 3:47 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 303B Bessie Mays Circle at 4:37 p.m., Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Dogs and Cats
  • 406B Academy St. at 8:55 p.m., Battery-1st offense/Aggravated Assault
  • Armory at Patton Dr. at 9:16 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Poplar at Academy St. at 10:35 p.m., Damage to Property/Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 119 West Church St. at 5:18 a.m., Financial Transaction-Card Fraud/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
  • Railroad St. at Town Creek Circle at 6:17 a.m., DUI/Impeding the flow of traffic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

