Area Beat Report June 27

Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Dodson, Shalisa Lamonica (In Jail), 35, Financial Transaction-Card Fraud/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
  • Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 43, Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/27

  • 700 Block of GA Hwy 49 North at 4:04 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 700 at 6:40 a.m., Accident Report
  • 159 Memorial Dr. at 8:43 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 2548 Hwy 49 South at 9:14 a.m., Theft
  • 109 Easy St. at 9:44 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 649 Brady Rd. at 9:45 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 146 Briarwood Circle at 2:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 542 Old Dawson Rd. at 3:38 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 1116 GA Hwy 280 West at 4:05 p.m., Damage to Property
  • US Hwy 280 East at 5:13 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 413 Memorial Mile at 9:44 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 121 Howell St. at 12:18 a.m., Information for officer
  • 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 3:39 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 5:01 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 5:18 a.m., Warning citation for speeding

6/28

  • Lacross Road at South GA Tech Parkway at 5:24 a.m., Verbal warning for no tail lights
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 5:28 a.m., Verbal Warning for Speeding
  • 138 North Village Dr. at 7:12 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Hwy 49 South at 7:33 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 138 North Village at 3:28 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Jackson, Tommy Lee, 48, Public Indecency
  • Bernard Lavonne Michelle, 43, Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

6/27

  • Tripp St. at 1:17 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1041 e. Forsyth St. at Kings Deli at 10:54 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
  • 140 Lonnie Lane at Apt. 227 at 1:52 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 1328 South Lee St. at 2:43 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 811 Winchester St. at 1:55 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1101 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Danfair Express 8:45 p.m., Public Indecency
  • 305 Hosanna Circle at 1:25 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Hancock Dr. at West Furlow St. at 1:36 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 311 Tripp St. at 12:41 p.m., Simple battery – Family Violence
  • 621 Park Row at 11:48 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Apt. H7 at 3:49 p.m., Domestic Issue

 

