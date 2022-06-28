Area Beat Report June 27
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Dodson, Shalisa Lamonica (In Jail), 35, Financial Transaction-Card Fraud/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
- Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 43, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/27
- 700 Block of GA Hwy 49 North at 4:04 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 700 at 6:40 a.m., Accident Report
- 159 Memorial Dr. at 8:43 a.m., Damage to Property
- 2548 Hwy 49 South at 9:14 a.m., Theft
- 109 Easy St. at 9:44 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 649 Brady Rd. at 9:45 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 146 Briarwood Circle at 2:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 542 Old Dawson Rd. at 3:38 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1116 GA Hwy 280 West at 4:05 p.m., Damage to Property
- US Hwy 280 East at 5:13 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 413 Memorial Mile at 9:44 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 121 Howell St. at 12:18 a.m., Information for officer
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 3:39 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 5:01 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 5:18 a.m., Warning citation for speeding
6/28
- Lacross Road at South GA Tech Parkway at 5:24 a.m., Verbal warning for no tail lights
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 5:28 a.m., Verbal Warning for Speeding
- 138 North Village Dr. at 7:12 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Hwy 49 South at 7:33 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 138 North Village at 3:28 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Jackson, Tommy Lee, 48, Public Indecency
- Bernard Lavonne Michelle, 43, Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
6/27
- Tripp St. at 1:17 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 1041 e. Forsyth St. at Kings Deli at 10:54 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
- 140 Lonnie Lane at Apt. 227 at 1:52 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 1328 South Lee St. at 2:43 p.m., Damage to Property
- 811 Winchester St. at 1:55 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1101 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Danfair Express 8:45 p.m., Public Indecency
- 305 Hosanna Circle at 1:25 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Hancock Dr. at West Furlow St. at 1:36 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 311 Tripp St. at 12:41 p.m., Simple battery – Family Violence
- 621 Park Row at 11:48 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Apt. H7 at 3:49 p.m., Domestic Issue