Nadeen Green and Ned Cone establish scholarship at South Georgia Tech

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Nadeen Green and Ned Cone of Atlanta have established a new scholarship for South Georgia Technical College students enrolled in technical and industrial programs. The scholarship will assist students with tuition, housing, and tools and will be administered through the South Georgia Technical College Foundation.

“On behalf of South Georgia Technical College, our faculty and staff, and most importantly, our students, I would like to thank Nadeen Green and Ned Cone for their thoughtfulness and for their willingness to support our students and their efforts to gain the skills needed to enter the workforce,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford.

The $500 scholarships will be awarded to South Georgia Technical College students who demonstrate financial need, have a strong involvement in civic or school-related clubs/organizations, have a strong work ethic, and possess strong leadership abilities or potential. The students should also be able to articulate the reasons behind their choice of educational program or career selection.

Nadeen Green and Ned Cone are both retired but still very active with various non-profits in Atlanta and throughout the state. Nadeen is a retired attorney. A large part of her career was as “Fair Housing Lady” for the multifamily industry. She made more than 1300 presentations throughout the United States and wrote numerous articles and blogs. She holds Board/Committee positions with local nonprofits that serve both children and international students and scholars, and has written several children’s books.

Ned Cone is retired from a career in logistics management and has recently been publicly acknowledged for his role with Second Helpings Atlanta, having rescued more than a million pounds of perishable food that goes to those who are food insecure. He devotes five half days every week to this undertaking.

The couple believe that helping students get technical college degrees and/or certifications not only benefits those students, but also our larger society as well, because technical skills are very much needed.

Students interested in applying for the Nadeen Green and Ned Cone Scholarship for Technical and Industrial Programs should contact the SGTC Foundation at 229-931-2248 or visit the SGTC Foundation office in room 106 of the Odom Center building on the Americus campus. Individuals may also email SGTC Foundation executive director Su Ann Bird at sbird@southgatech.edu.

Students will be asked to fill out a scholarship application as well as submit two letters of recommendation for the scholarship – one from academic personnel at South Georgia Tech and one from their community at large. Students must also submit a written paragraph about why they selected their chosen field of study.

Recipients of this scholarship (up to $500) must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and be enrolled at South Georgia Technical College in any technical and/or industrial program for a minimum of six credit hours for the semester of the potential scholarship award.

“On behalf of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees, I would like to thank Nadeen Green and Ned Cone for their generous support of our students,” said SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird. “This scholarship opportunity will be a tremendous blessing to students who are serious about completing their education and entering the workforce. We are so thankful for their generosity.”

For more information about the SGTC Foundation, contact Su Ann Bird at sbird@southgatech.edu or the Foundation at P.O. Box 6102, Americus, Georgia, 31709. SGTC is one of only two technical colleges in the state with on-campus housing and has campuses in Americus and Crisp County.