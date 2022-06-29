SGTC WIOA nursing graduate returns to say “Thank you”

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) grant had a big impact on Brian Ogletree. He credits both for helping him complete his practical nursing degree and gain full-time employment in that field. He returned to SGTC recently to say “Thank you.”

Ogletree is currently employed at the Lillian Carter Nursing Center in Plains and has been ever since his graduation from the South Georgia Technical College Nursing program in the summer of 2017. “I would definitely recommend South Georgia Technical College and the Nursing program to others,” said Ogletree. “Everyone at South Georgia Technical College was very helpful.”

He also had words of praise for WIOA Coordinator Sandhya Muljibhai and her retired assistant Minnie Williamson. “They really went the extra mile to help students,” said Ogletree. “I didn’t know what to expect when I first signed up for classes but everyone seemed to be genuinely interested in helping students become successful. The classroom work was challenging but it needed to be. Jennifer Childs (SGTC Nursing Instructor) was great. She was strict but did a good job.”

WIOA is designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training, and support services to succeed in the labor market and to match employers with the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy.

At SGTC, the WIOA office helps qualified nursing students with ATI fees each semester; uniforms and supplies, drug screen fees, ACE MAPP fee, Background fee, PPD fee, malpractice free, immunization fees, NCLEX fee, graduation fee, fingerprinting fee, LPN licensing fee, and tuition and fees for students who don’t receive financial aid. They also provide assistance to other qualified programs of study.

Ogletree said that he doesn’t remember a time when he had a need that someone on the South Georgia Technical College campus didn’t step up and help out. “I would say Minnie Williamson (retired WIOA assistant) had a major impact on a lot of people. When students were down or about to give up, she would encourage us to finish and that was important.”

The SGTC nursing graduate said that he had a passion for the medical field but didn’t actively pursue it until later in life. He had worked in the construction field and as an air traffic controller in Atlanta before moving to the Americus area. Good grades allowed him to qualify for the HOPE and Zell Miller Grant. The WIOA office helped provide other needs and within 365 days of beginning classes, he was employed as a licensed practical nurse.

“I would encourage everyone to find their passion and to get an education. South Georgia Technical College was right for me. I felt very comfortable and I would definitely recommend it,” said Ogletree.

South Georgia Technical College offers students “the complete college experience” with on-campus housing and nationally ranked academics, student activities, and intercollegiate athletics. The college has over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs of study. SGTC has been ranked the top community college in Georgia for three consecutive years.