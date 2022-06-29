South Georgia Tech and DeVry University to Offer Graduates a Seamless Transfer Pathway

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) is helping its graduates continue their education by seamlessly transferring the 60 credits they’ve earned from a qualifying associate degree to DeVry University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Technical Management. Students can choose from over 10 specializations in fields that can prepare them for today’s digital workforce when enrolling in DeVry’s Technical Management degree programs. SGTC students can transfer seamlessly through DeVry’s Transfer Advantage60 Pledge, which is designed so community college graduates receive an instant transcript evaluation and keep their earned credits when transferring to DeVry.

According to John Mullane, president of College Transfer Solutions, “The largest barrier to a transfer student completing a bachelor’s degree is losing credits when transferring, the more credits they lose, the less likely they are to be able to complete their degree[1].” According to a report published by the U.S. Government Accountability Office[2] transfer students lost, on average, 43 percent of their credits, costing students more time and money to complete their post-secondary education.

“We’re proud to partner with DeVry University and believe this partnership is a win-win for our current students, as well as our graduates, faculty and staff,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford.

Also, as part of the articulation agreement, signed by South Georgia Technical President, Dr. John Watford, qualified students can take one three-credit course for academic credit at no tuition cost. SGTC graduates and faculty and staff also qualify for a tuition saving. These benefits are extended to dependents of qualified employees.

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with South Georgia Tech, promoting student success between community colleges and universities for those who want to earn a higher education,” said Dawn Moore, Dean of Campus and University Partnerships at DeVry University. “Together, we can create a sustainable transfer pathway that supports the ease of transferability and student success through academic journey.”

Students who transfer to DeVry are immediately assigned a Student Support Advisor who guides students through their course selection, academic planning, financial aid, and graduation requirements. TCSG students will also be considered for a Future Ready Transfer Scholarship, offered by DeVry, which provides $1,000 during the first eight-week session and $6,100 to complete their last 12 credit hours, for a maximum lifetime award of up to $7,100.

For more information about the SGTC-DeVry partnership, contact SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens at 229-931-2252 or ekinchens@southgatech.edu.

Students who have already completed as associate degree from SGTC can reach out to Dawn Moore, DeVry Dean of Campus and University Partnerships, 404-270-2748 or dmoore5@devry.edu. Students can also visit: http://devryworks.com/dawnm.