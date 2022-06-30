Schley County Football Team hosts annual FCA seven-on-seven camp

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County High School Football Team hosted a seven-on-seven Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) team camp on Thursday, June 30 at Schley County High School. This was a seven-on-seven camp in which five high school teams: Columbus High School, Terrell Academy, Kendrick High School, Calvary Christian School and Schley County competed against each other in seven-on-seven mini games.

Each team played four games against each other in a seven-on-seven format in which the quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs were able to hewn their skills in preparation for the upcoming season.

After the seven-on-seven drills concluded, all of the players and coaches from all of the teams were treated to lunch at the local American Legion post and got to hear pastor and bodybuilder Warren Alford, the brother of Schley County Head Coach Darren Alford, share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

In addition to being the Senior Pastor at Victory Worship Center in Americus, Warren Alford is also a bodybuilding champion who performs with the Strength Team: a team that travels to churches and schools around the country and around the world performing feats of strength as a way of sharing the Gospel of Christ.

While at the luncheon, Rev. Alford performed a feat in which he blew into a hot water bottle, creating a massive balloon that eventually burst, spewing out hot water.

Alford used the feat to illustrate the pressure that human beings face in life and that pressure can cause people to make mistakes, but he also mentioned that there was one man that faced the highest pressure of any human being that has ever lived: Jesus Christ.

Alford went on to present the message of the Gospel of Christ and at the end of his speech, he invited anyone who hadn’t done so to give their hearts and lives to Jesus.

The Schley County Wildcats will continue to practice for the remainder of the summer, but will not practice in pads until late July or early August, as per GHSA rules.

They will scrimmage Irwin County at home on Friday, August 5, at 7:30 p.m. and will have another scrimmage the following Friday against Sumter County at Alton Shell Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

The Wildcats will then begin the 2022 season for real on Friday, August 19, when they travel up to Macon to take on Tattnall Square Academy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.