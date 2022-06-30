SGTC Horticulture Students Attend the GGIA Trade show

From Staff Reports

DULUTH, GA – South Georgia Technical College Horticulture students Jordan Jones and Charles Collins attended the Georgia Green Industry Association Trade Show in Duluth, Georgia recently along with SGTC Horticulture Instructor Brandon Gross.

The SGTC Horticulture students met and talked with vendors and nurseries in Georgia and surrounding states. The trade show was part of the Wintergreen conference which “is proud to be Georgia’s premier multi-day trade show and conference for the green industry in the state.”

The trade show boasts over 250 exhibitors and thousands of attendees each year. “This was a great opportunity for our students to attend a trade show of this magnitude and also talk with potential employers,” said SGTC Horticulture Instructor Brandon Gross. “This allows students to see the different career paths available with this program and also allows employers to see the quality of graduates that we can provide for this industry.”

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting applications for Fall Semester. Classes start August 18th and it is not too late to apply. Financial aid is available. Students interested in the Horticulture program can contact instructor Brandon Gross at bgross@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2705.

SGTC is hosting registration for Fall semester on Tuesday, July 19th on both the Americus and Crisp County Center campuses. Orientation and registration will be held at 9:30, 1:30 and 5 p.m. in the Pope Center on the Americus campus and at 9:30 and 5 p.m. on the Crisp County Center campus. Students can apply online at www.southgatech.edu.