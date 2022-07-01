Area Beat Report June 28 and June 30

Published 2:58 pm Friday, July 1, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (Charges Dismissed), 41, Probation Violation
  • Vierya, Benjamin Carlos (In Jail), 37, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children/Deprivation of necessary sustenance
  • White, Raheem Ryan (In Jail), 27, Housing for Stewart County
  • Caldwell, Justin Wayne (In Jail), 34, Holding for Peach County
  • Kendrick, Zaccheus Charnard (Setenced), 20, Housing for Macon County
  • Swinnie, Jasmain Breeta (In Jail), Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/28

  • 138 North Village at 3:28 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 5:28 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • Lacross Rd. at SGTC Parkway at 5:24 a.m., Verbal warning for no tail lights
  • 138 North Village Dr. at 7:12 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Hwy 49 South at 7:33 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 115 South Forty Circle at 119 South Forty Dr. at 8:48 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 115 South Forty Circle at 12:43 p.m., Threats
  • 447 Brady Rd. at 12:56 p.m., Civil Matter
  • Hwy 280 about Pleasant Grove Church at 1:59 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 200 Little Bear Branch Rd. at 4:20 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • US Hwy 280 East at Trail Lane at 5:06 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 69 Cherokee St. Apt. B at 10:15 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • US Hwy 19 North and Rawley Rd. at 10:24 p.m., Failure to maintain lane
  • 319 Ed Carson Rd. at 10:30 p.m., Welfare Check
  • US Hwy 19 North at West Forsyth St. at 10:40 p.m., Warning for registration expired
  • US Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 15 at 12:36 a.m., Failure to Maintain Insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
  • 191 Lasco Harvey Rd. at 4:53 a.m., Shots Fired

6/29

  • GA Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 4 at 4:41 a.m., Verbal Warning for no tail lights
  • Riggins Rd. at Macon RYDC at 10:53 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 146 Stonewall Dr. at 11:27 a.m., Civil Matter
  • GA Hwy 49 and GA Hwy 277 at Damaged Property
  • 138 North Village Dr. at 12:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Courthouse at 3:29 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • 295 Edgewood Dr. at 6:42 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd. at 9:56 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 1168 Salters Mill Rd. at 10:02 p.m., Welfare Check

6/30

  • Upper River Rd. about District Line Rd. at 1:01 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 8:57 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • US Hwy 280 and Howard Johnson Rd. at 11:22 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 999 Shiloh Rd. at 1:25 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 113 Bailey Rd. at 2:48 p.m., Information for officer
  • 112 Waterfront Dr. at 5:15 p.m., VIN Inspection
  • 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot A at 5:16 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 194 Railroad Street at 5:24 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 about Mile Post 20 at 5:38 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 and Old Stage Rd. at 5:39 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • 114 Welch Way at 5:39 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 104 Stuart Way at 5:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 500 Southwestern Circle at 10:04 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 132 Dogwood Dr. at 10:30 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 109 Stonewall Dr. at 11:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

7/1

  • 213A Sylvan Rd. at 3:08 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 138 North Village Dr. at 3:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Jones, Terrance Jerome, 39, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle/Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

6/22

  • South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:10 p.m., Contempt of Court

6/29

  • South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:13 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • Burton Circle at 1:54 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Hampton St. at Russell St. at 3:32 p.m., Driving without license on person/Failure to stop at stop sign/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle
  • South MLK Jr. Boulevard at New Beginnings at 1:01 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Davenport St. at N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 4:36 p.m., No Insurance
  • East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:26 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • E. Jefferson St. at 6:39 p.m., Harassing Communications/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • East Church St. at Reese St. at Joyce Myers Park at 11:23 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Reese St. at 12:41 a.m., Identity Theft Fraud
  • Maxwell St. at 4:05 a.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • South Lee St. at College St. at 11:08 a.m., Driving without license on person/Brakes Required
  • East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 12:01 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:06 p.m., Contempt of Court

 

More Local News

SGTC Horticulture Students Attend the GGIA Trade show

SGTC WIOA nursing graduate returns to say “Thank you”

South Georgia Tech and DeVry University to Offer Graduates a Seamless Transfer Pathway

SGTC’s Kimberly Sadecky takes bronze medal at National SkillsUSA

Print Article