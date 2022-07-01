Area Beat Report June 28 and June 30
Published 2:58 pm Friday, July 1, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (Charges Dismissed), 41, Probation Violation
- Vierya, Benjamin Carlos (In Jail), 37, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children/Deprivation of necessary sustenance
- White, Raheem Ryan (In Jail), 27, Housing for Stewart County
- Caldwell, Justin Wayne (In Jail), 34, Holding for Peach County
- Kendrick, Zaccheus Charnard (Setenced), 20, Housing for Macon County
- Swinnie, Jasmain Breeta (In Jail), Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/28
- 138 North Village at 3:28 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 5:28 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- Lacross Rd. at SGTC Parkway at 5:24 a.m., Verbal warning for no tail lights
- 138 North Village Dr. at 7:12 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Hwy 49 South at 7:33 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 115 South Forty Circle at 119 South Forty Dr. at 8:48 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 115 South Forty Circle at 12:43 p.m., Threats
- 447 Brady Rd. at 12:56 p.m., Civil Matter
- Hwy 280 about Pleasant Grove Church at 1:59 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 200 Little Bear Branch Rd. at 4:20 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- US Hwy 280 East at Trail Lane at 5:06 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 69 Cherokee St. Apt. B at 10:15 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- US Hwy 19 North and Rawley Rd. at 10:24 p.m., Failure to maintain lane
- 319 Ed Carson Rd. at 10:30 p.m., Welfare Check
- US Hwy 19 North at West Forsyth St. at 10:40 p.m., Warning for registration expired
- US Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 15 at 12:36 a.m., Failure to Maintain Insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
- 191 Lasco Harvey Rd. at 4:53 a.m., Shots Fired
6/29
- GA Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 4 at 4:41 a.m., Verbal Warning for no tail lights
- Riggins Rd. at Macon RYDC at 10:53 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 146 Stonewall Dr. at 11:27 a.m., Civil Matter
- GA Hwy 49 and GA Hwy 277 at Damaged Property
- 138 North Village Dr. at 12:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 500 West Lamar St. at Courthouse at 3:29 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 295 Edgewood Dr. at 6:42 p.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd. at 9:56 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 1168 Salters Mill Rd. at 10:02 p.m., Welfare Check
6/30
- Upper River Rd. about District Line Rd. at 1:01 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 8:57 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- US Hwy 280 and Howard Johnson Rd. at 11:22 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 999 Shiloh Rd. at 1:25 p.m., Welfare Check
- 113 Bailey Rd. at 2:48 p.m., Information for officer
- 112 Waterfront Dr. at 5:15 p.m., VIN Inspection
- 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot A at 5:16 p.m., Shots Fired
- 194 Railroad Street at 5:24 p.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 about Mile Post 20 at 5:38 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 and Old Stage Rd. at 5:39 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 114 Welch Way at 5:39 p.m., Welfare Check
- 104 Stuart Way at 5:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 500 Southwestern Circle at 10:04 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 132 Dogwood Dr. at 10:30 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 109 Stonewall Dr. at 11:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
7/1
- 213A Sylvan Rd. at 3:08 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 138 North Village Dr. at 3:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Jones, Terrance Jerome, 39, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle/Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
6/22
- South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:10 p.m., Contempt of Court
6/29
- South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:13 p.m., Contempt of Court
- Burton Circle at 1:54 p.m., Damage to Property
- Hampton St. at Russell St. at 3:32 p.m., Driving without license on person/Failure to stop at stop sign/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- South MLK Jr. Boulevard at New Beginnings at 1:01 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Davenport St. at N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 4:36 p.m., No Insurance
- East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:26 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- E. Jefferson St. at 6:39 p.m., Harassing Communications/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- East Church St. at Reese St. at Joyce Myers Park at 11:23 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Reese St. at 12:41 a.m., Identity Theft Fraud
- Maxwell St. at 4:05 a.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- South Lee St. at College St. at 11:08 a.m., Driving without license on person/Brakes Required
- East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 12:01 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:06 p.m., Contempt of Court