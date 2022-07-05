Area Beat Report July 1 to July 5
Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Baisden, Nyesha Jeny (In Jail), 28, Illegal possession of controlled substance/DUI-Alcohol/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation
- Crumbley, Amber Kristina (Bonded Out), 24, Harassing Phone Calls
- Hicks, Corey Terrell (Bonded Out), 38, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Headlight Requirements
- Ingram, Fredrick Maurice (In Jail), 45, Holding for Coffee County
- Jackson, Angela Adams (Bonded Out), 45, Drugs not in original container
- Mable, Trequez Daquan (Bonded Out), 20, Headlight Requirements/DUI-Alcohol under age of 21
- Monts, Davante Manguel (In Jail), 24, Public Drunkenness/City Contempt
- Nash, Kristina Chanise (Bonded Out), 27, DUI-Alcohol/Expired or No registration or title/Tail light lenses required
- Orlando, Ramirez Morales (In Jail), 47, Disorderly Conduct
- Peters, Justice Poet (In Jail), 25, Disorderly Conduct
Robinson, Titus Glynn (In Jail), 38, Failure to Appear/Reckless Conduct/Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Firearm or firearm by a convicted felon
- Ross, Mone Patrice (In Jail), 35, Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, Cancelled or Revoked Registration/Violations on conditions of limited driving permit/Affray (Fighting)/Failure to maintain insurance
- Seay, Sekeya Denise (In Jail), 39, Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Seymore, Joshuah Lee (In Jail), 23, Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, Cancelled or Revoked Registration/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of a change of name or change of address/Expired or no registration or title/Driving to fast for conditions/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Speeding
- Shaw, Matthew Brian (Bonded Out), 38, Simple Battery-Family Violence/Cruelty to Children – 1st degree
- Swinnie, Jasmain Breeta (Bonded Out), 31, Criminal Trespass/Family Violence
- Terrell, Reba Ann (Bonded Out), 56, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Possession of Open Alcohol Container
- Walton, Donta Taril (Sentenced), 24, Sentenced
- Washington, Lakeisha Nicole (In Jail), 43, Disorderly Conduct
- Wilson, Ronald Bernard (In Jail), 32, Simple Battery-Family Violence/Theft By Taking-Felony/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/1
- 213A Sylvan Rd. at 3:08 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 138 North Village Dr. at 3:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 127 Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:50 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 389 Small Piece Rd. at 3:07 p.m., Theft
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:38 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 378 Yankee Rd. at 10:33 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Old Stage Rd. and Nell Hodges Rd. at 3:41 a.m., Livestock in Road
- U.S. Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 3:44 a.m., Speeding
- Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 4:29 a.m., Speeding
7/2
- 119 Foster St. at 6:48 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 6:53 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Southerfield Rd. and Mayo St. at 6:53 p.m., Warning for break light inoperable
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 7:05 p.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 7:53 p.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 9:31 p.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 10:21 p.m., Driver issued warning for tail lights inoperable
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 10:21 p.m., Driver provided valid registration
- GA Hwy 49 N at E. Forsyth St. at 10:21 p.m., Driver issued warning for impeding the flow of traffic
- 118 Santa Rosa Dr. at 6:18 a.m., Missing Child
- Highway 280 East at Hwy 27 East at 6:21 a.m., Accident Report/Turned over to Americus Police Department
7/3
- 984 GA Hwy 119 at 6:55 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 119 Mayfire Dr. at 10:15 a.m., Information for officer
- 144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 11:39 a.m., Family Violence/Battery 2nd or subsequent
- GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia Ct. at American Legion at 5:25 p.m., Driver issued warning for impeding the flow of traffic
- 864 Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf at 7:38 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 371 US Hwy 280 West at 7:41 p.m., Bad Child
- GA hwy 280 E at 4 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 149 Old Dawson Rd. at 4:07 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 508 Southwestern Circle at 3:14 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 144 Lexington Circle at 6:17 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
7/4
- Brookdale Dr. at Westside Dr. at 4:34 a.m., Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, Cancelled or Revoked Registration/Violations on conditions of limited driving permit/Affray (Fighting)/Failure to maintain insurance
- Hwy 19 South at Lee County Line at 8:34 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 112 Lexington Circle at Lot 33 at 8:48 a.m., Damage to Property
- 105 Pryor Cobb Rd. Apt. A at 10:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Buttercup Lane at 11:05 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 538 Hwy 280 East at Lot 42 at 2:26 p.m., Damage to Property
- 116 Hwy 30 West at American Legion Post 558 at 2:47 p.m., Damage to Property
- 215 Hwy 308 at 3:22 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 158 Blacksmith Rd. at 4:25 p.m., Accident Report
- 144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 4:36 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Douglass Circle and Ridge St. at 8:31 p.m., Driver issued warning for tinted window violation
- 225 Lexington Circle at 11:16 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 177 Arlington Dr. at 12:43 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 154 Jenkins Rd. at 12:48 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 359 Tommy Hooks Rd. at 2:01 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 925 Leslie Lamar Rd. at 2:04 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 2:27 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Kidnapping/Simple Battery/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 138 North Village Dr. at 3:52 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
7/5
- W. Federal St. and W. Bailey St. at 1:58 a.m., Roadway Blocked
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
7/1
- Tripp at East Lamar St. at 1:23 a.m., City Probation
- Magnolia St. at South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 9:01 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 100 Heads Ave. at Middle Flint Behavioral Clinic at 9:29 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- South Lee St. at Country Club Dr. at 10:46 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop/Traffic (Not alcohol related)
- 1311 Crawford St. at 11:09 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 223 McCoy St. at 12:01 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 916 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Weeks Trailer Park at 1:27 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 1040 East Forsyth St. at Americus Package at 1:52 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 106 Pinecrest Dr. at 1:48 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1043 E. Forsyth St. at Americus Prime at 3:13 p.m., Deposit Account (Fraud/Bad Checks)/Forgery 1st degree
- 207 Lorraine Ave. at 3:20 p.m., Aggravated Battery
- Highway 19 at Magnolia St. at 5:41 p.m., Failure to obey traffic control device/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 126 US Highway 280 West at 6:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowes at 11 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree/Theft By Deception – felony
- 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 7B at 11:56 p.m., Civil Matter
- 520 Barlow St. at 11:15 p.m., Drug Activity
7/2
- 123 E. Hill St. at 12:23 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 928 Oglethorpe St. at 1:34 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1202 Crawford St. at Wendy’s at 5:12 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 303 E. Glessner St. at Apartment 43 at Troy Hill at 11:17 p.m., Simple Battery/Theft By Taking/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- 602 W. Forsyth St. at 5:43 a.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- West Forsyth St. at Baldwin Boulevard at 2:19 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag registration requirements
- Grantham St. at Parker St. at 4:17 a.m., Domestic Dispute
7/3
- 609 Adderton St. at 10:37 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- East Church St. at Hinkle St. at 2:08 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 1st degree/Interference with government property
- 429-F Forrest St. at 12:56 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1326 Douglas Circle at 9:09 a.m., Public Drunkenness/Contempt of Court
- N. Lee St. at Ashby St. at 11:35 a.m., Drugs not in original container/Warrant Executed
- 1101 Washington St. at 2:11 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 807 Hawkins St. at 3:45 p.m., Assault and Battery
- 817 Douglas Dr. at 5:23 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 161 A Lakeview Circle at 6:03 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 915 North Lee St. at 6:23 p.m., Battery
- 540 Tripp St. at Pepos Food Mart at 10:44 p.m., Animal Complaint
7/4
- 818 Douglas Dr. at 12:02 a.m., Failure to Appear/Reckless Conduct/Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Firearm or firearm by a convicted felon
- 134 Starlight Circle at 2:16 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 4J at 5:53 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 124 Belinda Circle at 7:56 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Oliver St. at 10:50 a.m., Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- GA Hwy 49 North at 12:45 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 611 Dismuke St. at 5:12 p.m., Loud and Unnecessary Noises/Prohibited
- Ashby St. at 5:27 p.m., Recovered Property-Not stolen
- 1015 Southerfield Rd. at 3:44 p.m., Deceased Person
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 6:08 p.m., Simple Battery
- 1402 Prince St. at Food Lion at 5:52 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:28 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 802 Hale Dr. at 6:31 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 903 Ridge St. at 10:49 p.m., Suspicious Incident