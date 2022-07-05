Area Beat Report July 1 to July 5

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

Baisden, Nyesha Jeny (In Jail), 28, Illegal possession of controlled substance/DUI-Alcohol/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation

Crumbley, Amber Kristina (Bonded Out), 24, Harassing Phone Calls

Hicks, Corey Terrell (Bonded Out), 38, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Headlight Requirements

Ingram, Fredrick Maurice (In Jail), 45, Holding for Coffee County

Jackson, Angela Adams (Bonded Out), 45, Drugs not in original container

Mable, Trequez Daquan (Bonded Out), 20, Headlight Requirements/DUI-Alcohol under age of 21

Monts, Davante Manguel (In Jail), 24, Public Drunkenness/City Contempt

Nash, Kristina Chanise (Bonded Out), 27, DUI-Alcohol/Expired or No registration or title/Tail light lenses required

Orlando, Ramirez Morales (In Jail), 47, Disorderly Conduct

Peters, Justice Poet (In Jail), 25, Disorderly Conduct

Robinson, Titus Glynn (In Jail), 38, Failure to Appear/Reckless Conduct/Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Firearm or firearm by a convicted felon

Ross, Mone Patrice (In Jail), 35, Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, Cancelled or Revoked Registration/Violations on conditions of limited driving permit/Affray (Fighting)/Failure to maintain insurance

Seay, Sekeya Denise (In Jail), 39, Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

Seymore, Joshuah Lee (In Jail), 23, Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, Cancelled or Revoked Registration/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of a change of name or change of address/Expired or no registration or title/Driving to fast for conditions/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Speeding

Shaw, Matthew Brian (Bonded Out), 38, Simple Battery-Family Violence/Cruelty to Children – 1 st degree

degree Swinnie, Jasmain Breeta (Bonded Out), 31, Criminal Trespass/Family Violence

Terrell, Reba Ann (Bonded Out), 56, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Possession of Open Alcohol Container

Walton, Donta Taril (Sentenced), 24, Sentenced

Washington, Lakeisha Nicole (In Jail), 43, Disorderly Conduct

Wilson, Ronald Bernard (In Jail), 32, Simple Battery-Family Violence/Theft By Taking-Felony/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/1

213A Sylvan Rd. at 3:08 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

138 North Village Dr. at 3:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

127 Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:50 p.m., 911 Hang Up

389 Small Piece Rd. at 3:07 p.m., Theft

352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:38 p.m., Alarm Activation

378 Yankee Rd. at 10:33 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle

Old Stage Rd. and Nell Hodges Rd. at 3:41 a.m., Livestock in Road

U.S. Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 3:44 a.m., Speeding

Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 4:29 a.m., Speeding

7/2

119 Foster St. at 6:48 p.m., 911 Hang Up

900 Southwestern Circle at 6:53 p.m., Alarm Activation

Southerfield Rd. and Mayo St. at 6:53 p.m., Warning for break light inoperable

GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 7:05 p.m., Speeding

GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 7:53 p.m., Speeding

GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 9:31 p.m., Speeding

GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 10:21 p.m., Driver issued warning for tail lights inoperable

GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 10:21 p.m., Driver provided valid registration

GA Hwy 49 N at E. Forsyth St. at 10:21 p.m., Driver issued warning for impeding the flow of traffic

118 Santa Rosa Dr. at 6:18 a.m., Missing Child

Highway 280 East at Hwy 27 East at 6:21 a.m., Accident Report/Turned over to Americus Police Department

7/3

984 GA Hwy 119 at 6:55 a.m., Alarm Activation

119 Mayfire Dr. at 10:15 a.m., Information for officer

144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 11:39 a.m., Family Violence/Battery 2 nd or subsequent

or subsequent GA Hwy 30 West at Magnolia Ct. at American Legion at 5:25 p.m., Driver issued warning for impeding the flow of traffic

864 Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf at 7:38 p.m., Alarm Activation

371 US Hwy 280 West at 7:41 p.m., Bad Child

GA hwy 280 E at 4 a.m., Traffic Stop

149 Old Dawson Rd. at 4:07 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

508 Southwestern Circle at 3:14 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

144 Lexington Circle at 6:17 a.m., Disorderly Conduct

7/4

Brookdale Dr. at Westside Dr. at 4:34 a.m., Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, Cancelled or Revoked Registration/Violations on conditions of limited driving permit/Affray (Fighting)/Failure to maintain insurance

Hwy 19 South at Lee County Line at 8:34 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

112 Lexington Circle at Lot 33 at 8:48 a.m., Damage to Property

105 Pryor Cobb Rd. Apt. A at 10:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

Buttercup Lane at 11:05 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

538 Hwy 280 East at Lot 42 at 2:26 p.m., Damage to Property

116 Hwy 30 West at American Legion Post 558 at 2:47 p.m., Damage to Property

215 Hwy 308 at 3:22 p.m., Animal Complaint

158 Blacksmith Rd. at 4:25 p.m., Accident Report

144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 4:36 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

Douglass Circle and Ridge St. at 8:31 p.m., Driver issued warning for tinted window violation

225 Lexington Circle at 11:16 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

177 Arlington Dr. at 12:43 a.m., Alarm Activation

154 Jenkins Rd. at 12:48 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

359 Tommy Hooks Rd. at 2:01 a.m., Alarm Activation

925 Leslie Lamar Rd. at 2:04 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 2:27 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Kidnapping/Simple Battery/Criminal Damage to Property – 2 nd Degree

Degree 138 North Village Dr. at 3:52 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

7/5

W. Federal St. and W. Bailey St. at 1:58 a.m., Roadway Blocked

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

7/1

Tripp at East Lamar St. at 1:23 a.m., City Probation

Magnolia St. at South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 9:01 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop

100 Heads Ave. at Middle Flint Behavioral Clinic at 9:29 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

South Lee St. at Country Club Dr. at 10:46 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop/Traffic (Not alcohol related)

1311 Crawford St. at 11:09 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

223 McCoy St. at 12:01 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

916 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Weeks Trailer Park at 1:27 p.m., Disorderly Conduct

1040 East Forsyth St. at Americus Package at 1:52 p.m., Domestic Dispute

106 Pinecrest Dr. at 1:48 p.m., Domestic Dispute

1043 E. Forsyth St. at Americus Prime at 3:13 p.m., Deposit Account (Fraud/Bad Checks)/Forgery 1 st degree

degree 207 Lorraine Ave. at 3:20 p.m., Aggravated Battery

Highway 19 at Magnolia St. at 5:41 p.m., Failure to obey traffic control device/Driving while license suspended or revoked

126 US Highway 280 West at 6:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowes at 11 p.m., Forgery – 1 st Degree/Theft By Deception – felony

Degree/Theft By Deception – felony 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 7B at 11:56 p.m., Civil Matter

520 Barlow St. at 11:15 p.m., Drug Activity

7/2

123 E. Hill St. at 12:23 p.m., Domestic Dispute

928 Oglethorpe St. at 1:34 p.m., Domestic Dispute

1202 Crawford St. at Wendy’s at 5:12 p.m., Domestic Dispute

303 E. Glessner St. at Apartment 43 at Troy Hill at 11:17 p.m., Simple Battery/Theft By Taking/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers

602 W. Forsyth St. at 5:43 a.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property

West Forsyth St. at Baldwin Boulevard at 2:19 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag registration requirements

Grantham St. at Parker St. at 4:17 a.m., Domestic Dispute

7/3

609 Adderton St. at 10:37 p.m., Domestic Dispute

East Church St. at Hinkle St. at 2:08 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 1 st degree/Interference with government property

degree/Interference with government property 429-F Forrest St. at 12:56 a.m., Domestic Dispute

1326 Douglas Circle at 9:09 a.m., Public Drunkenness/Contempt of Court

N. Lee St. at Ashby St. at 11:35 a.m., Drugs not in original container/Warrant Executed

1101 Washington St. at 2:11 p.m., Domestic Dispute

807 Hawkins St. at 3:45 p.m., Assault and Battery

817 Douglas Dr. at 5:23 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop

161 A Lakeview Circle at 6:03 p.m., Domestic Dispute

915 North Lee St. at 6:23 p.m., Battery

540 Tripp St. at Pepos Food Mart at 10:44 p.m., Animal Complaint

7/4