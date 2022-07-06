Area Beat Report July 5 to July 6
Published 11:03 am Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Asgbasi, Emmanuel Okwy (Bonded Out), 63, Failure to Appear
- Seymore, Joshuah Lee (Bonded Out), 23, Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or Revoked registration/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of a change of name or change of address/Expired or no registration or title/Driving too fast for conditions/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Speeding
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/5
- W Federal St. and W. Bailey St. at 1:58 a.m., Roadway blocked
- 506 Hwy 280 E at Get and Go at 10:04 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 169 Tommy Hooks Rd. at 12:28 p.m., Threats
- 515 Huntington Rd. at 4:07 p.m., Welfare Check
- Pryor Cobb Rd. at 4:33 p.m., Information for officer
- Flintside Dr. at 5:23 p.m., Damage to Property
- GA Hwy 30 W at MM 9 at 7:28 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- 115 Brown Mill Pond at 1:20 a.m., Accident Report
- 4038 Hwy 280 East at Kates Country Store at 1:28 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- South GA Tech Parkway at Hwy 49 North at 1:35 a.m., Warning for failure to maintain lane
7/6
- 1532 Middle River Rd. at 6:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Daniels, Gregory Charles, 29, Cruelty to animals/Inoculation, registration, tagging of animals
- Floyd, Quaneisha Myshala, 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/No insurance/Tag lights required
- Madrigal, Hector L., 22, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Speeding
- Reyes, Angelica Raquel, 26, Contempt of Court
- Richard, Dustin Lee, 32, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
7/5
- 433 Mayo St. at 1:21 a.m., Domnestic Dispute
- 611 Dismuke St. at 1:36 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Ashby St. at North Lee St. at 2:43 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No insurance/Tail lights required
- 222 Griffin Lane at 9:30 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- GA Hwy 49 North at 10:29 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
- East Lamar St. and Hudson St. at 11:03 a.m., Damage to Property
- Frieda Lane at Sun Valley Dr. at 12:37 p.m., Warrant Executed
- 1145 East Lamar St. at Popeyes Chicken at 12:15 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 533 Oak Avenue at 12:07 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 1406 Rose Avenue at 2:12 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- North Lee St. at 2:52 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:21 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Barlow St. at 1:15 p.m., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- 206 Bay Hill Dr. at 4:56 p.m., Financial Transaction/Theft
- 701 Davenport St. Apt. B4 at 9:39 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts