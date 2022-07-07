Area Beat Report July 6
Published 3:21 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Plunkett,Joseph Kevin (In Jail), 56, Criminal Trespass
- Sims, Tony Fitzgerald (Bonded Out), 21, Failure to Appear
- Terry, Michael Daryl (Bonded Out), 50, Kidnapping/Criminal Damage to Property-second degree/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery/Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone calls
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/6
- 1532 Middle River Rd. at 6:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Hooks Mill Rd. about R.W. Jones Rd. at 10:24 a.m., Roadway blocked
- GA Hwy 27 at 11:15 a.m., Entering Auto
- 225 Apt. A Horton Dr. at 11:51 a.m., Theft By Conversion – Felony
- 506 Hwy 280 East at 3:19 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 850 Flintside Dr. at 9:12 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 194 Railroad St. at 9:56 p.m., Information for officer
- 147 Mitchell St. at 2:39 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1113 Southerfield Rd. at 4:03 a.m., Alarm Activation
7/7
- 414 Dupree Rd. at 2:13 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Felicia Durham, 37, Restraint of dogs and prohibition against nuisances
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
7/6
- 121 West Lester St. at 2:41 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- East Church St. at Joyce Meyers Park at 7:29 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- East College St. at Barlow St. at 9:05 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- North Jackson St. at West Lamar St. at 9:12 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 218 Griffin Lane at 12:25 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 504 Bessie Mays Circle at 12:27 p.m., Civil Matter
- 204 Pierce St. at 3:19 p.m., Rape
- 411 West Forsyth St. at 4:09 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 922 East Lamar St. at Burger King at 1:33 p.m., Forgery – second degree
- 202 Hosanna Circle at 8:49 p.m., Restraint of dogs and prohibition against nuisances
- 102D Eastview Dr. at Eastview Apartments at 2:38 p.m., Ungovernable Child/Criminal Trespass
- 107A Bessie Mays Circle at 6:33 p.m., Simple Battery