Area Beat Report July 6

Published 3:21 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Plunkett,Joseph Kevin (In Jail), 56, Criminal Trespass
  • Sims, Tony Fitzgerald (Bonded Out), 21, Failure to Appear
  • Terry, Michael Daryl (Bonded Out), 50, Kidnapping/Criminal Damage to Property-second degree/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery/Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone calls

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/6

  • 1532 Middle River Rd. at 6:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hooks Mill Rd. about R.W. Jones Rd. at 10:24 a.m., Roadway blocked
  • GA Hwy 27 at 11:15 a.m., Entering Auto
  • 225 Apt. A Horton Dr. at 11:51 a.m., Theft By Conversion – Felony
  • 506 Hwy 280 East at 3:19 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 850 Flintside Dr. at 9:12 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 194 Railroad St. at 9:56 p.m., Information for officer
  • 147 Mitchell St. at 2:39 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1113 Southerfield Rd. at 4:03 a.m., Alarm Activation

7/7

  • 414 Dupree Rd. at 2:13 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Felicia Durham, 37, Restraint of dogs and prohibition against nuisances

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

7/6

  • 121 West Lester St. at 2:41 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • East Church St. at Joyce Meyers Park at 7:29 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • East College St. at Barlow St. at 9:05 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • North Jackson St. at West Lamar St. at 9:12 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 218 Griffin Lane at 12:25 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 504 Bessie Mays Circle at 12:27 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 204 Pierce St. at 3:19 p.m., Rape
  • 411 West Forsyth St. at 4:09 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 922 East Lamar St. at Burger King at 1:33 p.m., Forgery – second degree
  • 202 Hosanna Circle at 8:49 p.m., Restraint of dogs and prohibition against nuisances
  • 102D Eastview Dr. at Eastview Apartments at 2:38 p.m., Ungovernable Child/Criminal Trespass
  • 107A Bessie Mays Circle at 6:33 p.m., Simple Battery

