Area Beat Report July 7

Published 12:40 pm Friday, July 8, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

7/7

  • 123 Linnie St. at 2:41 p.m., Simple Assault
  • 609G Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 5:41 p.m., Aid to other agency
  • 821 Ridge St. at 4:55 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 1698 East Lamar St. at Murphy Express at 5:07 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 1206 South MLK Room 133 8 Inn at 6:17 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 237 Wanda Way at 9:54 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Matt Hart Dr. at 2:49 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 114 Laurel Circle at 12:47 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
  • Prince St. at East Lamar St. at 2:13 p.m., Traffic – not alcoholic related
  • 922 E. Jefferson St. at 2:14 p.m., Aid to other agency
  • 1105 Elm Avenue at 2:30 p.m., Civil Matter

More Local News

Meyers takes first place in Best in Show at SGTC Car Show

Area Beat Report July 6

Area Beat Report July 5 to July 6

Area Beat Report July 1 to July 5

Print Article