Area Beat Report July 7
Published 12:40 pm Friday, July 8, 2022
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
7/7
- 123 Linnie St. at 2:41 p.m., Simple Assault
- 609G Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 5:41 p.m., Aid to other agency
- 821 Ridge St. at 4:55 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 1698 East Lamar St. at Murphy Express at 5:07 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1206 South MLK Room 133 8 Inn at 6:17 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 237 Wanda Way at 9:54 p.m., Damage to Property
- Matt Hart Dr. at 2:49 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 114 Laurel Circle at 12:47 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
- Prince St. at East Lamar St. at 2:13 p.m., Traffic – not alcoholic related
- 922 E. Jefferson St. at 2:14 p.m., Aid to other agency
- 1105 Elm Avenue at 2:30 p.m., Civil Matter