Area Beat Report July 8 to July 11
Published 3:38 pm Monday, July 11, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
•Barnette, David Lawrence (In Jail), 31, City Bench Warrant
- Capps. Anthony Thomas (In Jail), 30, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Coker, Horace Berdell (Bonded Out), 42, Criminal Trespass
- Deloach, Benjamin (Bonded Out), 38, Criminal Trespass
- Gooley, Alulonna Michelle (In Jail), 24, DUI-Drugs/Child endangerment/Driver use due care/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
- Greene, Kenneth Steele (In Jail), 67, Battery
- Hernandez, Clyde (In Jail), 50, DUI-Alcohol
- Jackson, Quintin Nathaniel (Weekender), 21, Weekender
- Jones, Nekito (Weekender), 45, Weekender
- Monson, Carlton Eugene (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
- Mullins, Kelvin Jerome (In Jail), 43, DUI-Alcohol
- Peters, Shedrica Kenota (Bonded Out), 24, Simple Battery
- Serrano, Walter (In Jail), 20, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
- Smith, Shanora Marquetta (Bonded Out), 36, Holding for Webster County
- Williams, Ronnie Eugene (Time Served), 55, Drug Court Follow Up
- Woods, Briana Symona (In Jail), Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/8
- GA Hwy 49 North and Old Andersonville Rd. at 3:30 a.m., Livestock in Road
- Neil Hodges Rd. and Old Stage Rd. at 4:47 a.m., Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 7:14 a.m., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- 117 Still Quarter St. at 7:30 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 113 Cartwright Rd. Ext at 7:56 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- US Hwy 19 South about Cemetery Rd. at 12:46 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 17 at 12:50 p.m., Accident Report
- 131 Henry Hart Rd. at 3:13 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot A at 10:14 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 186 Lexington Circle at 1:51 a.m., Alarm Activation
7/9
- 121 Howell St. Apt. B at 5:04 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 259 GA Hwy 49 South at 2:08 p.m., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Post 19 at 3:01 p.m., Accident Report
- US Hwy 280 West at US Hwy 19 South at 3:31 p.m., Warning for no tag displayed
- Aster Dr. at 3:52 p.m., Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- 148 Statham Lakefront Rd. at 2:58 a.m., Fight
- Lamar Road and US Hwy 280 East at 4:15 a.m., Traffic Stop/Domestic Disturbance
- 138 N. Village Dr. at 6:05 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 210 Highland Dr. Ext. at 10:04 a.m., Burglary
- 115 Cartwright Rd. Ext. 1:26 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 213 Prison Walk Minor Farms Produce at 8:08 p.m., Unsecured Door
7/10
- 961 Shiloh Rd. at Shiloh Baptist Church at 10:37 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 709 Lasco Harvey Rd. at 4:45 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 257 GA Hwy 308 at 10:31 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 130 Still Quarters Circle at 11:14 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- District Line Rd. at Middle River Rd. at Accident Involving Deer