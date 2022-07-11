Tina Wiggins Fendley: July 8, 2022

Mrs. Tina Wiggins Fendley, age 56, of Smithville, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 12th at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Americus. An interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will greet family members and friends following the service. Reverend Andy Taunton and Reverend Charles Stoops will officiate.

Mrs. Tina Fendley was born December 31, 1965 in Americus. She was a woman of strong Christian faith. She was a member of Smithville Baptist Church, where she was also the preacher’s wife for 21 years. After graduating college, she worked as an RN for 30 years. Most recently, she worked in case management as an RN for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. She was a devoted mother who loved her children and grandchildren dearly.

Mrs. Fendley was preceded in death by her husband, Lance David Fendley; mother, Helen Alene Jordan Wiggins; and father, Curtis Cosby Wiggins. Survivors include two sons, David Luke Fendley (Laura) of Americus and Micah Elisha Fendley of Smithville; one sister, Jan Larisey (Ted) of Sylvania; one brother, Kenny Wiggins of Americus; mother in law, Mary Carolyn Fendley of Americus; and two grandchildren, Ella Grace Fendley and Elisha Rey Fendley of Americus.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family go to www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services at 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.