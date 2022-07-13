Former UGA star, NFL vet Leonard Pope to distribute food boxes to kids at Beautiful Minds Clubhouse

Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Americus native, former UGA standout and NFL veteran Leonard Pope will be on hand to distribute food boxes to the kids at the Beautiful Minds Clubhouse on Thursday, July 21, at 2 p.m. The Beautiful Minds Clubhouse is located at 209 Habitat St. in Americus.

The event is in cooperation with Pope’s C.H.A.M.P (Creating Hope And Making Progress) Foundation, Phoebe Sumter, Healthy Sumter & Flint River Fresh LLC in an effort to improve the lives of the people of Sumter County in surrounding areas.  Food insecurity and Mental Health Awareness are two of these priorities, both of which are dear to Pope.

