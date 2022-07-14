Area Beat Report July 7 to July 13
Published 5:09 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Daniels, Daquarius Jonae (Bonded Out), 25, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Dixon, Javante Dequawn (In Jail), Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/13
- 1406 GA Hwy 308 at 7:03 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 431 Ed Stephens Rd. Lot E at 9:33 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 179 Irene Dr. at 12:26 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 413 Memorial Mile at 4:14 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 120 Highpoint Dr. at 9:17 p.m., Burglary
- 106 Dogwood Dr. at 9:23 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property
- 122 Starling Dr. Apt. G at 11:157 p.m., Threats
7/14
- 112 Lexington Circle Lot 30 at 2:37 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Martin, Lara, 45, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Excessive Speeding
- Monson, Carlton E., 39, Warrant Executed
- Peters, Shedrica Kenota, 24, Simple Battery
- Serrano, Walter Geneotis, 20, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Excessive Speeding
- Woods, Brianna, 27, Warrant Executed
- Dowdell, Antonio Dibiase, 39, Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against nuisances/inoculation, regulation and tagging of animals
- Mahome, Walter Lee, 41, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/tag lights required
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
7/7
- 119 South Lee St. at 1:28 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
7/8
- Hudson St. at GA Hwy 27 East at 4:42 p.m., Driving without a license/Failure to Yield after stopping at stop sign
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:37 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- W. Church St. at Forrest St. at 9:38 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Excessive Speeding
- South Jackson St. at W. Church St. at 11:04 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Patterson St. at 12:29 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz.
- 1533 S. Lee St. Circle K at 8:50 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
7/9
- 256 Lonnie Lane Apt. B at East Oaks Apartments at 4:53 a.m., Simple Battery
- 102 Apt. E at Eastview Circle Apartments at 6:16 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- East Lamar St. at Hinkle St. at 11:21 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Excessive Speeding
- 1107 First Montgomery St. at 1:01 p.m., Cruelty to Children – first degree-deprivation
- 121 West Lester St. at 3:04 p.m., Recovered Stolen Property
- 809 Fairfield Ave. at 5:30 p.m., Dogs/Cats running loose
- 1106 Douglas Circle at 5:43 p.m., Welfare Check
- 114 Bronco Dr. at 5:19 p.m., Damage to Property
- W. Jefferson St. at Wheatley Plaza at 6:46 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 115 Lilly Lane at 9:37 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 520 Harrold Ave. at 7:16 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Allen St. at Phillips St. at 1:01 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement officers
- North Jackson St. at 1:27 a.m., DUI
7/10
- 228 Murphy Mill Rd. at 7:50 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 503 Bessie Mays Circle at 12:03 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 40A Brinson St. at 3:17 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 67C Cherokee St. at 3:21 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 410 Pinecrest Dr. at 6:59 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- W. Church St. at South Jackson St. at 9:41 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- 606 Eastview Dr. at 1 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Railroad St. at 4:01 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 206 Tom Hall Circle at 1 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 708 Sunset Dr. at 4:44 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Barbara Battle Way at 5:12 a.m., Discharging firearms on Sunday
- 400 Tripp St. at Mikes Party Center at 6:02 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
7/11
- S. Lee St. at Burke St. at 3:45 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property/Failure to stop at stop sign
- 804 Georgia Avenue at 7:36 a.m., Deposit Account Fraud/Alter, Sale, Distribute, ETC, Identification
- 710 Barlow St. at 8:33 a.m., Deposit Account Fraud/Alter, Sale, Distribute, ETC, Identification
- 103 Lorraine Ave. at 10:43 a.m., Deposit Account Fraud/Alter, Sale, Distribute, ETC, Identification
- 103 W. Jefferson St. at Dollar General at 10:27 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 307 Bessie Mays Circle Apt. A at 11:53 a.m., Deposit Account Fraud/Alter, Sale, Distribute, ETC, Identification
- 702 Jackson Ave. at 12:34 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- GA Hwy 27 West near Taco Bell at 12:03 p.m., Damage to Property
- 701 Mary St. at 3:07 p.m., Miscellaneous report
- 1107 First Montgomery St. at 10:54 a.m., Harassing Communications
- S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 3:29 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 126 US Hwy 280 West at 4:17 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 106 Brookdale Dr. at 4:22 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General at 4:25 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 211 Railroad St. at 5:43 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree
7/13
- 119 South Jackson St. at 3:12 and 3:16 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 701 Mary St. at 4:51 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 88 at 2:33 p.m., Deceased Person
- E. Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant at 5:11 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1020 Hancock Dr. at 7:59 p.m., Damage to Property
- 1848 S. Lee St. at 8:06 p.m., Burglary – 1st degree/felony
- 1410 Crawford St. at Maruti Gas Station at 11:19 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 119 S. Lee St. at 2:17 p.m., 2:23 p.m., 2:33 p.m., 2:39 p.m., 2:47 p.m., 2:52 p.m., 2:56 p.m., 3:02 p.m. and 3:07 p.m., Contempt of Court
- First Montgomery St. at 2:14 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of felony
- 117A Hanson Dr. at 3:41 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 119 S. Lee St. at 10:22 a.m., Damage to Property
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s Supermarket at 2:04 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 2:08 p.m., Contempt of Court