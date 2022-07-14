Area Beat Report July 7 to July 13

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Daniels, Daquarius Jonae (Bonded Out), 25, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Dixon, Javante Dequawn (In Jail), Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/13

  • 1406 GA Hwy 308 at 7:03 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 431 Ed Stephens Rd. Lot E at 9:33 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 179 Irene Dr. at 12:26 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 413 Memorial Mile at 4:14 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 120 Highpoint Dr. at 9:17 p.m., Burglary
  • 106 Dogwood Dr. at 9:23 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property
  • 122 Starling Dr. Apt. G at 11:157 p.m., Threats

7/14

  • 112 Lexington Circle Lot 30 at 2:37 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Martin, Lara, 45, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Excessive Speeding
  • Monson, Carlton E., 39, Warrant Executed
  • Peters, Shedrica Kenota, 24, Simple Battery
  • Serrano, Walter Geneotis, 20, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Excessive Speeding
  • Woods, Brianna, 27, Warrant Executed
  • Dowdell, Antonio Dibiase, 39, Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against nuisances/inoculation, regulation and tagging of animals
  • Mahome, Walter Lee, 41, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/tag lights required

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

7/7

  • 119 South Lee St. at 1:28 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

7/8

  • Hudson St. at GA Hwy 27 East at 4:42 p.m., Driving without a license/Failure to Yield after stopping at stop sign
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:37 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • W. Church St. at Forrest St. at 9:38 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Excessive Speeding
  • South Jackson St. at W. Church St. at 11:04 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Patterson St. at 12:29 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz.
  • 1533 S. Lee St. Circle K at 8:50 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

7/9

  • 256 Lonnie Lane Apt. B at East Oaks Apartments at 4:53 a.m., Simple Battery
  • 102 Apt. E at Eastview Circle Apartments at 6:16 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • East Lamar St. at Hinkle St. at 11:21 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Excessive Speeding
  • 1107 First Montgomery St. at 1:01 p.m., Cruelty to Children – first degree-deprivation
  • 121 West Lester St. at 3:04 p.m., Recovered Stolen Property
  • 809 Fairfield Ave. at 5:30 p.m., Dogs/Cats running loose
  • 1106 Douglas Circle at 5:43 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 114 Bronco Dr. at 5:19 p.m., Damage to Property
  • W. Jefferson St. at Wheatley Plaza at 6:46 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 115 Lilly Lane at 9:37 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 520 Harrold Ave. at 7:16 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Allen St. at Phillips St. at 1:01 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement officers
  • North Jackson St. at 1:27 a.m., DUI

7/10

  • 228 Murphy Mill Rd. at 7:50 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 503 Bessie Mays Circle at 12:03 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 40A Brinson St. at 3:17 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 67C Cherokee St. at 3:21 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 410 Pinecrest Dr. at 6:59 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • W. Church St. at South Jackson St. at 9:41 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • 606 Eastview Dr. at 1 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Railroad St. at 4:01 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 206 Tom Hall Circle at 1 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 708 Sunset Dr. at 4:44 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Barbara Battle Way at 5:12 a.m., Discharging firearms on Sunday
  • 400 Tripp St. at Mikes Party Center at 6:02 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

7/11

  • S. Lee St. at Burke St. at 3:45 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • 804 Georgia Avenue at 7:36 a.m., Deposit Account Fraud/Alter, Sale, Distribute, ETC, Identification
  • 710 Barlow St. at 8:33 a.m., Deposit Account Fraud/Alter, Sale, Distribute, ETC, Identification
  • 103 Lorraine Ave. at 10:43 a.m., Deposit Account Fraud/Alter, Sale, Distribute, ETC, Identification
  • 103 W. Jefferson St. at Dollar General at 10:27 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 307 Bessie Mays Circle Apt. A at 11:53 a.m., Deposit Account Fraud/Alter, Sale, Distribute, ETC, Identification
  • 702 Jackson Ave. at 12:34 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • GA Hwy 27 West near Taco Bell at 12:03 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 701 Mary St. at 3:07 p.m., Miscellaneous report
  • 1107 First Montgomery St. at 10:54 a.m., Harassing Communications
  • S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 3:29 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • 126 US Hwy 280 West at 4:17 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • 106 Brookdale Dr. at 4:22 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General at 4:25 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 211 Railroad St. at 5:43 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree

7/13

  • 119 South Jackson St. at 3:12 and 3:16 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • 701 Mary St. at 4:51 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 88 at 2:33 p.m., Deceased Person
  • E. Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant at 5:11 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1020 Hancock Dr. at 7:59 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 1848 S. Lee St. at 8:06 p.m., Burglary – 1st degree/felony
  • 1410 Crawford St. at Maruti Gas Station at 11:19 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 119 S. Lee St. at 2:17 p.m., 2:23 p.m., 2:33 p.m., 2:39 p.m., 2:47 p.m., 2:52 p.m., 2:56 p.m., 3:02 p.m. and 3:07 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • First Montgomery St. at 2:14 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of felony
  • 117A Hanson Dr. at 3:41 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 119 S. Lee St. at 10:22 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s Supermarket at 2:04 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 2:08 p.m., Contempt of Court

 

 

 

