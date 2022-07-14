Sumter County Board of Commissioners passes numerous approvals at its July Work Session

AMERICUS – At its monthly work session on Tuesday, July 12, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved numerous proposals, including the purchasing of the YDC property to be used as the headquarters for Sumter County Fire and Rescue (SCFR).

SCFR Chief Jerry Harmon told the BOC that he had been in contact with state authorities concerning the matter and added that the original letter submitted to purchase the property went through with Governor Kemp’s signature on Friday, July 1. Harmon then added that all the BOC needs to do now is to draw up a letter of intent to purchase the piece of property and that the purchase price is $50 for the 50.8-acre property, including all of the buildings. Harmon went on to say that the property will not only be used for the fire department headquarters, but would also house the Code Enforcement and Building Inspection headquarters as well.

Harmon also told the BOC that he would like to turn the property into a regional training facility so that other fire departments could come to Sumter County to do training.

In addition to the SCFR, Code Enforcement and Building Inspection having their headquarters on this property, Harmon stated that the Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department could also have a weight room built on the property that would be exclusively for county employees. “Our next step is basically getting a letter of intent to purchase the property,” Harmon said. However, he added that there are a few more steps that must be completed before the county can purchase the property and that much work needs to be done in renovating the property.

Harmon went on to say that the current Fire Station 6 needs to be removed by December 31 of this year and that it would cost $539,000 to build a new Fire Station 6. Harmon also added that if the county purchases this property, it must be utilized by Sumter County and it cannot be leased out to anyone else to make money off of it. Board Chairman Mark Waddell made a motion to approve the letter of intent to purchase the YDC property, which is located at 300 McMath Mill Rd. Commissioner Scott Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Jesse Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion for approval passed unanimously.

The BOC also voted unanimously to approve is the issuance of a Request For Proposal (RFP) for the demolition and removal of the old Sumter County Human Society Building, located on Magnolia St. in Americus. Waddell stated that this RFP was discussed at a joint meeting between the BOC and officials from all of the county’s municipalities and that it was determined that the property belongs to the City of Americus, but the building belongs to the county. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. A vote was taken and the motion for approval passed unanimously.

The BOC also had a lengthy discussion on the amendment to a contract with Ameri Green Recycling to allow for the collection of brown goods, white goods and bulky waste at the county’s expense. According to County Attorney Hayden Hooks, brown goods are sofas, mattresses and other furniture. The white goods are appliances and televisions and bulky waste is considered heavy appliances and furniture.

“Residents and businesses that are currently covered under the Ameri Green contract will contact Ameri Green and arrange to have these items picked up at county expense,” Hooks said. Commissioner Jim Reid expressed his concern of people leaving their items such as washing machines, dishwashers and toilets out on the side of the road for everyone to look at. Waddell replied that those people are supposed to call Ameri Green to come pick those items up, but Reid added that he has had people complaining to him about stuff out at the end of their driveways.

“It’s just an eye sore,” Reid said. Waddell replied that the people placing their items on their driveways are supposed to call Ameri Green and arrange a time to have these items picked up and in turn, Ameri Green is supposed to let them know when they are going to come out and pick these items up. Waddell added that it’s difficult to police the entire county when someone puts a toilet out on the side of the road. “It looks terrible, but I don’t know what we’re going to do to stop that,” Waddell said.

“Unless you start writing citations to people who have stuff out there, if they haven’t gone through the proper procedure to get stuff put out there. It’s got to sit out there for a specific time because you get it moved out there so that Ameri Green can come out and pick it up.”

After further discussion, it was determined by the BOC that it would study the situation more. Therefore, it did not make an approval on the matter.

Other approvals that were made by the BOC at its work session are as follows:

Approval of Post-Closure agreements with the cities of Americus, Leslie, Plains and Andersonville. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the approval passed unanimously.

Approval of the UST Access Agreement for the Sumter County Correctional Institute. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the approval passed unanimously.

Approval between the Americus-Sumter County Airport Authority and the BOC for $35, 716.00. Roberson made motion and Smith seconded the motion.

Approval between the Middle Flint Area Community Service Board and the BOC for $2,000.00. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion.

Approval Between the Lake Blackshear Regional Library System and the Board of

Commissioners of Sumter County for $125,000.00. 1. Roberson 2. Smith

Approval Between the Middle Flint Area Council on Aging, Inc., and the Board of

Commissioners of Sumter County for $2,500.00. 1. Roberson 2. Smith