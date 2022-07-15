Area Beat Report July 14
Published 1:11 pm Friday, July 15, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Dowdell, Antonio Dibiase, 39, Innoculation Registration/Tagging of Animals
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
7/14
- Elm Ave. at 1:06 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 706 Mayo St. at 3:58 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1403 Parker St. at 2:57 a.m., Innoculation Registration/Tagging of Animals
- 907B South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Custom Performance Auto at 9:04 a.m., Forgery – 4th Degree-Misdemeanor
- 7:14 Sunset Dr. at 2:14 p.m., Follow up Investigation
- 119 South Lee St. at 2:18 p.m., Burglary-2nd Degree (Felony)
- 1505 North MLK Super Shop at 3:59 p.m., Possession of Marijuana-less than an oz.
- 1301 E. Lamar St. at Gas and Go at 5:56 p.m., Financial Transaction-Card Fraud
- 1015 Park Row Ext at 11:59 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 730 S. MLK Blvd. at Americus Gardens Apartments at 11:39 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits