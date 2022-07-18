Area Beat Report July 14 to 18

Published 6:12 pm Monday, July 18, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Allen, Chance Levi (In Jail), 22, Aggravated Assault
  • Leverette, Jaquan Desmond (In Jail), 26, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Lopez-Gomez, Octavio (Bonded Out), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicenses
  • Wright, Stephen Alexander (Sentenced), 39, Sentenced

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/14

  • 112 Lexington Circle Lot 30 at 2:37 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 506 GA Hwy 280 East at Get N Go at 7:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 473 GA Hwy 280 West at Lot B at 9:45 a.m., Information for Officer
  • Cornwell Rd. at Sumter City at 9:48 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 100 Trail Lane at 12:43 p.m., Burglary
  • 375 Memorial Mile at Apt. E at 12:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Sumter County Lec at 2:20 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Lec Front Lobby at 3:52 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Felder St. at Brady Rd. at 4:34 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for expired revalidation decal
  • 122 Lexington Circle Lot 20 at 10:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 409 Southerfield Rd. at M&D Masonry at 10:58 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA State Hwy 27 East at 1 a.m., Welfare Check

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Blue, Carol Sacara, 40, DUI Refusal
  • Bridges, Zydarrion, 17, Fire Arms possession by a minor/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • Floyd, Martavius Antwon, 28, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Headlight Requirements
  • Harpe, Jada Cyterial, 21, Criminal Trespass
  • Kingsoliver, Robert Allen, 64, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Moore, James Howell, 64, Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Removal or Abandonment of Shopping Carts
  • Perez, Lorenzo, 24, Assault and Battery
  • Reynolds, Telly Savalas, 48, DUI-Refusal
  • White, Nydextria, 19, DUI-Alcohol
  • Whitehead, Macarthur, 69, Assault and Battery

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

7/15

  • 911 Ridge St. at 9:31 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 918C East Furlow St. at 9:23 a.m., Assault and Battery
  • 111 Matthews Dr. at Caravelle Boats at 10:52 a.m., Burglary
  • 107 Prince St. at Rylander Theatre at 3:08 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Removal or Abandonment of Shopping Carts
  • Weeks Trailer Park Lot 18 at 3:39 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1412 East Forsyth St. at Dollar General at 12:24 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 302 Wildwood Circle at 3:55 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 117B Hanson Dr. at 5:03 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Sunset Dr. at 5:20 p.m., Traffic-Not alcoholic related
  • 1001 E. Forsyth St. at Clinic Drug Store at 6:23 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
  • East Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 9:05 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • North Lee St. at 9:26 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Headlight Requirements
  • Mayo St. at Southerfield Rd. at 10:35 p.m., DUI-Refusal
  • Tom Hall Circle at N. Jackson St. at 11:59 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag Registration Requirements/Too Fast for Conditions
  • 307 S. Jackson St. at 9:17 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1601 North MLK Blvd. at Suite 110 at Health Department at 11:07 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • E. Dodson St. at Barlow St. at 11:26 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 218 Horton Dr. at 2:10 p.m., Animal Complaint

7/16

  • 1107 Fetner Dr. at 7:16 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 71C Cherokee St. at 10:54 p.m., Assault and Battery
  • 1034 Elm Ave. at Apt. 4C at St. Charles Apartments at 12:01 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 104 Waitsman Dr. at Apt. A at 2:02 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Arson-3rd degree
  • Country Club at Family Two at 7:03 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • 116 Country Club Dr. at Country Club Estates at 8:42 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Criminal Damage to Property

7/17

  • Douglas Dr. at 2:35 a.m., Fire Arms possession by a minor/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • Hudson St. at 2:56 a.m., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
  • 628 Felder St. Apt. 4 at 5:18 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • North Lee St. at 5:21 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving too fast for conditions/Following too Closely
  • 202A South MLK Blvd. at McDonalds at 5:57 a.m., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • 103 Forrest Side Circle at 8:32 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 West Church St. at 10:59 a.m., Simple Battery
  • Shirley Road at Rose Ave. at 11:28 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • 1004 Ridge St. at 1:41 p.m., Simple Assault
  • 106A Bill Cross St. at 2:05 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 25B Lonnie Lane at 2:49 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 305 Hosanna Circle at 1:40 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Animal Complaint
  • 222 Griffin Lane at 3:41 p.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 1550 E. Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Car Wash at 3:45 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Elliot St. at Madison St. at 5:24 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 125 W. Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel at 4:10 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 805 Douglas Dr. at 11:18 p.m., Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

 

