Arrest Made in Schley County Homicide Investigation

From Staff Reports

BUENA VISTA, GA (July 18, 2022) – The GBI has arrested Jamie Leon Harris, age 37, of Buena Vista, GA, and will charge him with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide. The arrest is in connection to the deaths of three people found deceased inside a home in the early morning hours of July 18. The Schley County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assist with the death investigation on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 1:30 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a concerned citizen who stated a shooting had occurred at 867 Ira Kelly Road in Buena Vista, Schley County. Deputies responded and found Harris at the scene and took him into custody. Deputies entered the residence and found three bodies identified as Paula Kelly, age 65, Charles Brown, age 69, and Lara Bullard, age 23. The three deceased and Harris all lived at the home. Harris was in a relationship with Paula Kelly. Charles Brown is Kelly’s brother and Lara Bullard is Kelly’s pregnant granddaughter.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI at 229-931-2439. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.