Area Beat Report July 15 to July 19
Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barner, Larry Donnell (In Jail), 41, Holding for Houston County
- Bridges Zydarrion Anthony (In Jail), 17, Possession of pistol or revolver by a minor/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Harpe, Jada Cyterial (Bonded Out), 21, Criminal Trespass
- Harris, Jamie Leon (In Jail), 37, Hold for Schley County/Probation Violation
- Jones, Jose Nehemiah (Bonded Out), 17, Wrong Class License/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driver use due care/Reckless Driving/Failure to obey stop sign/Headlight Requirements
- Major, Ahmaud Lyjuan (In Jail), 18, Headlight Requirements/Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Drugs/Driving while unlicensed/Driver use due care/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property-MisdemeanorOfficer
- Moore, James Howell (In Jail), 64, Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Removal or abandonment of Shopping Carts
- Stallings, Nicholas Ray (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Assault
- Stone, Taylor Nikia (Bonded Out), 26, DUI-Drugs/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- West, Kamirah Iyana (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to dim lights/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Child Endangerment/Driver use due care
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/15
- GA St. Highway 27 East at 1 a.m., Welfare Check
- Tommy Hooks Rd. and Brady Rd. at 10:46 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 11:18 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- GA Hwy 49 N at Old Stage Rd. at 2:56 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 730 South MLK Blvd. at 4:16 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 4:55 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 2239 GA Hwy 308 at 5:04 p.m., Information for Officer
- US Hwy 19 North at Honeysuckle Hills at 5:20 p.m., Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22 at 5:22 p.m., Warning for Move Over Law
- GA Hwy 49 N at New Era Rd. at 5:27 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 20 at 5:31 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
- 414 Bond St. Apt. A at 7:20 p.m., Missing Person/Failure to appear for trial or court appearance
- 850 Flintside Dr. at 1:55 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 246 Shiloh Rd. at 2:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
7/16
- 130 Mallard Lane at 12:18 a.m., Threats
- US Hwy 280 East at Felder St. at 1:29 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for no license on person
- US Hwy 19 North at GA Hwy 3 at 12:25 p.m., Failure to Maintain Insurance/Failure to obey stop sign/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 12:47 p.m., Failure to obey stop sign
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 12:54 p.m., warning for blue lights (underglow and on rims/wheels)
- 112 Lexington Circle at 12:59 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 124 Richmond Rd. at 2:16 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- GA Hwy 49 North at New Era Rd. at 9:55 a.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North at New Era Rd. at 10:08 a.m., Failure to have license on person
- 506 Hwy 280 East at Get and Go at 12:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 1:31 p.m., Information for officer
- 214 Hospital St. at Jimmy Carter Maintenance Building at 7:49 p.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 7:52 p.m., Driver issued warning for speeding 61 in 45 MPH zone
- SGTC Parkway and Martin Marietta at 7:57 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at New era Rd. at 8:05 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Speeding
- Pecan Terrace and Sunset Park Dr. at 8:05 p.m., Shots Fired
- 153 Fifth St. at Flintside Dr. at 11:07 p.m., Bad Child
7/17
- 100 Stoneridge Dr. at Greystone Subdivision at 3 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 South at GA Hwy 3 at Expired or no registration or title
- 918 Youngs Mill Rd. at 12:11 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 12:16 p.m., Warning for speeding
- Lamar Rd. and Hwy 195 at 1:09 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 175 Lakeshore Dr. at 1:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- E. Forsyth St. and Hudson St. at 1:33 p.m., Warning for expired registration
- 126 Swisher Rd. at 1:38 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 817 Winchester St. at 1:45 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Greystone Dr. in Greystone Subdivision at 10:52 p.m., Racing on Roadway
- 4262 Hwy 280 East at 1:56 p.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Boone, Melanie Lashonda, 45, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device Required – first offense
- Carter, Garrette, 41, Criminal Trespass
- Felder, Joanne, 22, Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Greene, Kenneth Steele, 62, Tag Registration Requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Mathis, Vincent Lee, 31, Terroristic Threats and Acts
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
7/18
- 118 Pinecrest Dr. at 4:55 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 329 West Lamar St. at 6:48 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 132 Cherokee St. at 8:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 602 Tripp St. at Georgia’s Own Credit Union at 10:24 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:01 a.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 134 South Lee St. at Napa Auto Parts at 10:52 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Tripp St. at East Lamar St. at 11:30 a.m., Tag Registration Requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- 1201 E. Jefferson St. at 12:53 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- 1402 North MLK Blvd. at Gas N Go at 11:56 a.m., Forgery-4th Degree-Misdemeanor
- Taylor St. at Felder St. at 1:29 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign/Violation of license restrictions
- Magnolia St. at Brookdale Dr. at 2:08 p.m., Damage to Property
- 308 N. Jackson St. at Greene Finance at 4:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 101 W. Jefferson St. at Wheatley Plaza at 5:19 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
- 403 Rogers St. at 6:28 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Bessie Mays Circle at 8:25 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device Required – first offense
- 305 Wildwood St. at 8:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 136 Starlight Circle at 9:48 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Bessie Mays Circle at 11:30 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign