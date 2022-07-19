Area Beat Report July 15 to July 19

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barner, Larry Donnell (In Jail), 41, Holding for Houston County
  • Bridges Zydarrion Anthony (In Jail), 17, Possession of pistol or revolver by a minor/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Harpe, Jada Cyterial (Bonded Out), 21, Criminal Trespass
  • Harris, Jamie Leon (In Jail), 37, Hold for Schley County/Probation Violation
  • Jones, Jose Nehemiah (Bonded Out), 17, Wrong Class License/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driver use due care/Reckless Driving/Failure to obey stop sign/Headlight Requirements
  • Major, Ahmaud Lyjuan (In Jail), 18, Headlight Requirements/Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Drugs/Driving while unlicensed/Driver use due care/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property-MisdemeanorOfficer
  • Moore, James Howell (In Jail), 64, Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Removal or abandonment of Shopping Carts
  • Stallings, Nicholas Ray (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Assault
  • Stone, Taylor Nikia (Bonded Out), 26, DUI-Drugs/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • West, Kamirah Iyana (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to dim lights/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Child Endangerment/Driver use due care

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/15

  • GA St. Highway 27 East at 1 a.m., Welfare Check
  • Tommy Hooks Rd. and Brady Rd. at 10:46 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 11:18 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Old Stage Rd. at 2:56 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • 730 South MLK Blvd. at 4:16 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 4:55 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 2239 GA Hwy 308 at 5:04 p.m., Information for Officer
  • US Hwy 19 North at Honeysuckle Hills at 5:20 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22 at 5:22 p.m., Warning for Move Over Law
  • GA Hwy 49 N at New Era Rd. at 5:27 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 20 at 5:31 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
  • 414 Bond St. Apt. A at 7:20 p.m., Missing Person/Failure to appear for trial or court appearance
  • 850 Flintside Dr. at 1:55 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 246 Shiloh Rd. at 2:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

7/16

  • 130 Mallard Lane at 12:18 a.m., Threats
  • US Hwy 280 East at Felder St. at 1:29 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for no license on person
  • US Hwy 19 North at GA Hwy 3 at 12:25 p.m., Failure to Maintain Insurance/Failure to obey stop sign/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 12:47 p.m., Failure to obey stop sign
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 12:54 p.m., warning for blue lights (underglow and on rims/wheels)
  • 112 Lexington Circle at 12:59 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 124 Richmond Rd. at 2:16 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • GA Hwy 49 North at New Era Rd. at 9:55 a.m., Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at New Era Rd. at 10:08 a.m., Failure to have license on person
  • 506 Hwy 280 East at Get and Go at 12:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 1:31 p.m., Information for officer
  • 214 Hospital St. at Jimmy Carter Maintenance Building at 7:49 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 7:52 p.m., Driver issued warning for speeding 61 in 45 MPH zone
  • SGTC Parkway and Martin Marietta at 7:57 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at New era Rd. at 8:05 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Speeding
  • Pecan Terrace and Sunset Park Dr. at 8:05 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 153 Fifth St. at Flintside Dr. at 11:07 p.m., Bad Child

7/17

  • 100 Stoneridge Dr. at Greystone Subdivision at 3 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 19 South at GA Hwy 3 at Expired or no registration or title
  • 918 Youngs Mill Rd. at 12:11 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 12:16 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • Lamar Rd. and Hwy 195 at 1:09 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • 175 Lakeshore Dr. at 1:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • E. Forsyth St. and Hudson St. at 1:33 p.m., Warning for expired registration
  • 126 Swisher Rd. at 1:38 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 817 Winchester St. at 1:45 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Greystone Dr. in Greystone Subdivision at 10:52 p.m., Racing on Roadway
  • 4262 Hwy 280 East at 1:56 p.m., Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Boone, Melanie Lashonda, 45, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device Required – first offense
  • Carter, Garrette, 41, Criminal Trespass
  • Felder, Joanne, 22, Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Greene, Kenneth Steele, 62, Tag Registration Requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Mathis, Vincent Lee, 31, Terroristic Threats and Acts

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

7/18

  • 118 Pinecrest Dr. at 4:55 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 329 West Lamar St. at 6:48 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 132 Cherokee St. at 8:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 602 Tripp St. at Georgia’s Own Credit Union at 10:24 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:01 a.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 134 South Lee St. at Napa Auto Parts at 10:52 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Tripp St. at East Lamar St. at 11:30 a.m., Tag Registration Requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • 1201 E. Jefferson St. at 12:53 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • 1402 North MLK Blvd. at Gas N Go at 11:56 a.m., Forgery-4th Degree-Misdemeanor
  • Taylor St. at Felder St. at 1:29 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign/Violation of license restrictions
  • Magnolia St. at Brookdale Dr. at 2:08 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 308 N. Jackson St. at Greene Finance at 4:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 101 W. Jefferson St. at Wheatley Plaza at 5:19 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 403 Rogers St. at 6:28 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Bessie Mays Circle at 8:25 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device Required – first offense
  • 305 Wildwood St. at 8:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 136 Starlight Circle at 9:48 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Bessie Mays Circle at 11:30 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign

 

 

 

 

