Atlanta Braves to Host Stop in Americus as Part of Their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist on Sunday, July 24

Published 3:29 pm Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

The 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series Trophy will make its stop in Americus at the Rylander Theatre on Sunday, July 24 from 2-5 p.m.

AMERICUS – Following their historic World Series Championship season, the Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

The World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist will host a tour stop at The

Rylander Theater on Sunday, July 24th. Fans are invited to take photos with the coveted 2021 World Series Trophy. Each tour stop includes promotional item giveaways and an opportunity to win a VIP Sweepstakes experience to Truist Park as the Braves take on the New York Mets on October 1.

WHERE: The Rylander Theater
310 W Lamar St
Americus, GA 31709

WHEN: Sunday, July 24th
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

