Atlanta Braves to Host Stop in Americus as Part of Their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist on Sunday, July 24
Published 3:29 pm Tuesday, July 19, 2022
AMERICUS – Following their historic World Series Championship season, the Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.
The World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist will host a tour stop at The
Rylander Theater on Sunday, July 24th. Fans are invited to take photos with the coveted 2021 World Series Trophy. Each tour stop includes promotional item giveaways and an opportunity to win a VIP Sweepstakes experience to Truist Park as the Braves take on the New York Mets on October 1.
WHERE: The Rylander Theater
310 W Lamar St
Americus, GA 31709
WHEN: Sunday, July 24th
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.