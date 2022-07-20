Area Beat Report July 19 to July 20

Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bloodworth, Theodore Edward (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation/Crossing State/County guard lines with weapons, Intoxicants and drugs without consent
  • Holmes, Alexis Jinay (In Jail), 20, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Mathis, Vincent Lee (In Jail), 31, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Sanon, Wilson Destine (In Jail), Disorderly Conduct/Terroristic Threats and Acts

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/19

  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 22 at 8:28 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning
  • 1725 GA Hwy 27 East at 10:30 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 19 North at Memorial Mile at 12:56 p.m., Warnings for speeding and expired registration
  • 384 District Line Rd. at 1 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 19 North at Memorial Mile 20 at 3:20 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 19 North at Memorial Mile 23 at 3:49 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 108 Trail Lane at 5:28 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 167 Wild Azalea Rd. at 5:50 p.m., Alarm Activation

7/20

  • 506 GA Hwy 280 East at 7:12 a.m., Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

7/19

  • 218 Hudson St. at 12:17 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 205 Railroad St. at 2:21 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 1008 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 4:43 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Millard Fuller Blvd. at 6:10 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 114 at 6:10 a.m., Deceased Person
  • 101 Tom Hall Circle at 2:24 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 540 Tripp St. at Pepos at 3:14 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 112 Sharon Dr. at 2:59 p.m., Elder Abuse
  • Unknown address at 4:57 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 903 Park Row at 6:58 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 8:45 p.m., Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

