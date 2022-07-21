Area Beat Report July 20
Published 7:10 pm Thursday, July 21, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Thornton, Perez Riywon (In Jail), 23, Aggravated Sodomy/Rape
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/20
- 180 Packing House Rd. at 7:01 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 506 GA Hwy 280 East at 7:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 121 Howell St. Apt. 17B at 7:22 a.m., Burglary
- GA Hwy 49 South about Harper Subdivision at 7:47 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 280 West at Mile Marker 11 at 9:16 a.m., Animal Complaint
- South GA Tech Parkway about Sumter County High School at 10:08 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec at 11:45 a.m., Identity Theft
- District Line Rd. at Page Dr. at 4:43 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- Highway 19 South at Mile Marker Four at 4:55 p.m., Accident Report
- 255A Memorial Mile at 10:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
7/21
- 425 Three Bridge Rd. at 2:04 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 120 US Hwy 19 North at Tystanic at 3:20 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Murrell, Makayla Jenna, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
- Starling, Kemia Keasia, 21, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
- 104 MLK Blvd. at 3:22 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 45 Reddick Dr. at Americus Housing Authority
- Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Criminal Danage to Property – first degree
- 208A East Lamar St. at Chandler Morgan Eye Care at 11 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 611 East Lamar St. at Dominos at 4:58 p.m., Civil Matter
- 1005 Turner St. at 7:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Big A’s at 7:41 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:28 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting