Area Beat Report July 20

Published 7:10 pm Thursday, July 21, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Thornton, Perez Riywon (In Jail), 23, Aggravated Sodomy/Rape

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/20

  • 180 Packing House Rd. at 7:01 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 506 GA Hwy 280 East at 7:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 121 Howell St. Apt. 17B at 7:22 a.m., Burglary
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Harper Subdivision at 7:47 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 280 West at Mile Marker 11 at 9:16 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • South GA Tech Parkway about Sumter County High School at 10:08 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec at 11:45 a.m., Identity Theft
  • District Line Rd. at Page Dr. at 4:43 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • Highway 19 South at Mile Marker Four at 4:55 p.m., Accident Report
  • 255A Memorial Mile at 10:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

7/21

  • 425 Three Bridge Rd. at 2:04 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 120 US Hwy 19 North at Tystanic at 3:20 a.m., Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Murrell, Makayla Jenna, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Starling, Kemia Keasia, 21, Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

  • 104 MLK Blvd. at 3:22 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 45 Reddick Dr. at Americus Housing Authority
  • Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Criminal Danage to Property – first degree
  • 208A East Lamar St. at Chandler Morgan Eye Care at 11 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 611 East Lamar St. at Dominos at 4:58 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 1005 Turner St. at 7:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Big A’s at 7:41 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:28 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting

