Area Beat Report July 21

Published 4:39 pm Friday, July 22, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Luchie, Tyrone (In Jail), 53, Failure to Appear
  • Protho, Lorenzo (In Jail), 48, Housing for Webster County

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/21

  • 425 Three Bridge Rd. at 2:04 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 120 US Hwy 19 North at Tystanic at 3:20 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • SGTC Parkway about GA Hwy 49 N at 9:44 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • Forsyth St. at Robert L. Patten Detention Center at 10:57 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 100 Block of Henry Hart Rd. at 12:50 p.m., Illegal Dumping
  • Sumter County Lec at 1:43 p.m., Information for officer
  • 600 Block of Salters Mill Rd. at 2:14 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 172 Lexington Circle at 3:03 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 19 South about MM 6 at 4:26 p.m., Accident Report
  • 502 Confederate St. at 7:47 p.m., Theft
  • Youngs Mill Rd. at Webster County Line at 8:39 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 549 Mask Rd. at 11:55 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Crawley St. at 12:02 a.m., Improper Parking
  • 213 Brookdale Dr. at 1:41 a.m.
  • 102A Lonnie Lane at Westover Outdoor at 7:52 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 611 E. Lamar St. at Dominos Pizza at 8:52 a.m., Battery
  • 210B Horton Dr. at 10:10 a.m., Arson – Third Degree
  • 1846 South Lee St. at 1:02 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 607 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 7:24 p.m., Injured/sick person
  • Lonnie Lane at 10:24 p.m., No Insurance/Suspended Registration

7/22

  • 157 Sylvan Dr. at 4:35 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 2507 S. Lee St. Rd. at 5:38 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

 

