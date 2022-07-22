Area Beat Report July 21
Published 4:39 pm Friday, July 22, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Luchie, Tyrone (In Jail), 53, Failure to Appear
- Protho, Lorenzo (In Jail), 48, Housing for Webster County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/21
- 425 Three Bridge Rd. at 2:04 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 120 US Hwy 19 North at Tystanic at 3:20 a.m., Alarm Activation
- SGTC Parkway about GA Hwy 49 N at 9:44 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- Forsyth St. at Robert L. Patten Detention Center at 10:57 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 100 Block of Henry Hart Rd. at 12:50 p.m., Illegal Dumping
- Sumter County Lec at 1:43 p.m., Information for officer
- 600 Block of Salters Mill Rd. at 2:14 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 172 Lexington Circle at 3:03 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 South about MM 6 at 4:26 p.m., Accident Report
- 502 Confederate St. at 7:47 p.m., Theft
- Youngs Mill Rd. at Webster County Line at 8:39 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 549 Mask Rd. at 11:55 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Crawley St. at 12:02 a.m., Improper Parking
- 213 Brookdale Dr. at 1:41 a.m.
- 102A Lonnie Lane at Westover Outdoor at 7:52 a.m., Civil Matter
- 611 E. Lamar St. at Dominos Pizza at 8:52 a.m., Battery
- 210B Horton Dr. at 10:10 a.m., Arson – Third Degree
- 1846 South Lee St. at 1:02 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 607 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 7:24 p.m., Injured/sick person
- Lonnie Lane at 10:24 p.m., No Insurance/Suspended Registration
7/22
- 157 Sylvan Dr. at 4:35 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 2507 S. Lee St. Rd. at 5:38 a.m., Alarm Activation