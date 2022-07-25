Area Beat Report July 22 to July 24

Published 10:42 pm Monday, July 25, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bailey, Stacey Jones (In Jail), 36, City Probation
  • Clamp, Weston Mackey (Bonded Out), 20, DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care/Following too closely
  • Coleman, Norris (In Jail), 20, Failure to Appear/Failure to have license on person
  • Daniels, Bernard Alexander (In Jail), 33, Hold for Dougherty County
  • Francisco, Gomez Perez (Bonded Out), 22, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while unlicensed
  • Glover, Alfred Lewis (In Jail), 62, Housing for Troup County
  • Griffin, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 50, Battery
  • Jones, Nekito (Weekender), 46, Weekender
  • Lord, Dave G. (Bonded Out), 46, DUI-Alcohol
  • Miller, Jayquan Levante (In Jail), 26, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Possession of Firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Mitchell, Johnny Lee (Bonded Out), DUI-Alcohol
  • Norton, Christopher Owen (In Jail), 42, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (Bonded Out), 50, DUI-Alcohol
  • Wilson, Marquavious Kevon (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/22

  • US Hwy 280 West and Rockhill at 11:39 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 123 Starling Dr. at Hidden Lakes Subdivision at 11:46 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 1146 Hwy 19 South at 12 a.m., Assist Another Agency/Accident Report
  • 800 Southwestern Circle at 12 a.m., Loud Music
  • Unknown at 3:55 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Front Lobby at 4:09 p.m., Theft
  • 1004 Turner St. at 5:57 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 113 Daisy Dr. at 8:54 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Sylvan Road at Sylvan Dr. at Loud Music at 10:35 p.m., Loud Music
  • 205 Schley St. at 9:57 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 425 Mad Dog Rd. at 10:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 215B Pascal St. at 10:57 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 223 Southland Rd. at 11:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Shiloh Rd. at US Hwy 19 North at 1:35 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 157 Sylvan Dr. at 4:35 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 2507 S. Lee St. Rd. at 5:38 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hooks Mill Rd. at Old Hooks Rd. at 8:07 a.m., Livestock in Road
  • 506 US Hwy 280 East at Git N Go at 8:54 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 405 Pennington Rd. at 9:38 a.m., Suspicious Person

7/23

  • 194 Railroad St. at 9:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 123 Crisp Dr. at T&M Motors at 2:16 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 455 US Hwy 280 West at 2:37 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 128 Swisher Rd. at 3:13 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 1968 Webb Farm Rd. at 7:42 p.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 195 at 11:09 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • Basket Factory Rd. at 1 a.m., Suspicious Person

7/24

  • 160 Floyd Rd. at 1:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 34 at 5:06 p.m., Accident Report
  • 528 Talent Store Rd. at 9:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 541 McMath Mill Rd. at 9:56 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 804 at 12:10 a.m., Burglary
  • 107 Pecan Terrace at 2:59 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 127 Southland Subdivision Rd. at 3:58 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 506 Hwy 280 East at Get N Go at 8:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Talent Store Rd. at 10:44 a.m., Traffic Stop

7/25

  • GA Hwy 19 South at William Bowen Pointe GSP Post at 4:09 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Allen, Rodrick, 38, Driving without a valid license/Tag Registration requirements
  • Bailey, Stacy Jones, 36, Assault and Battery/City Probation
  • Baker, Justin, 19, Disorderly Conduct
  • Clark, Jermaine Oneill, 33, Possession of Marijuana or drug related objects
  • Daniels, Gregory Charles, 29, Disorderly Conduct
  • Daniels, Quincy Bernard, 28, Disorderly Conduct
  • Harris, Keyamber Victoria, 27, Disorderly Conduct
  • Harty, Christopher James, 23, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driver Use Due Care
  • Hubbard, Juwuan, 17, Driving without a valid license – misdemeanor
  • Hubbard, Kahlil, 22, Disorderly Conduct
  • Huckabee, Dontavious V, 24, Disorderly Conduct
  • Mitchell, Lashawnda Denise, 38, Disorderly Conduct
  • Ortiz, Maximino, 51, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Williams, Javie Lavoris, 44, Disorderly Conduct

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

7/22

  • 1428 Jackson St. at 3:01 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 5:57 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 199 S. Lee St. at 7:34 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • East Forsyth at North Jackson St. at 9:06 a.m., Driving without a valid license/Tag Registration Requirements
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 8:29 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1698 E. Lamar St. at Murphy Express at 1:07 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 112 Hudson St. Cookout at 6:37 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 205 at 3:36 p.m., Stalking
  • 122 Frieda Lane at 6:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 118 East Lester St. at 5:57 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • West Lamar St. at 9:07 p.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Possession of Firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
  • 507 Bell St. at 9:02 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 122 Frieda Lane at 9:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • West Lamar St. at 9:46 p.m., Driving without a valid license
  • GA State Route 27 at Baldwin Boulevard at 10:49 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • West Lamar St. at 11:25 p.m., Possession of Marijuana
  • 138 Brannon Ave. at 1:59 a.m., Assault and Battery
  • 138 Brannon Ave. at 2:30 a.m., City Probation
  • 416 Tripp St. at 7:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 922 E. Lamar St. at 7:45 a.m., Battery
  • 812 Davenport St. at 9:56 a.m., Disorderly Conduct

7/23

  • Felder St. at Wildwood Circle at 5:39 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 69B Cherokee St. at 9:06 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • US 19 South at 4 a.m., No Insurance
  • 130 Eastview Circle at 3:27 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • N. Lee St. at Lester St. at 5:15 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 416 Tripp St. at 4:29 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • South Lee St. at 1:10 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driver Use Due Care
  • 506 Pineview Dr. at 7:22 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 123 Hosanna Circle at 11:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute

7/24

  • 1206 South MLK Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel at 10:17 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • North Lee St. at 12:05 a.m., Driving without a valid license
  • 420 Elm Ave. at 3 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • Hosanna Circle at Hope St. at 3:13 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • Cherokee St. at 1:30 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 7:34 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Americus at 1:37 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 701 E. Church St. at Joyce Myers Park at 2:13 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 213 McCoy St. at 12:33 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 1310 Ridge St. at 3:25 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:06 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property

 

 

 

 

 

More Local News

Braves World Series Championship Trophy tour makes stop in Americus

Area Beat Report July 21

Americus City Council meeting rescheduled due to lack of quorum

Further discussion on amendment with Amerigreen Contract at BOC’s regular meeting

Print Article