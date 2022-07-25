Area Beat Report July 22 to July 24
Published 10:42 pm Monday, July 25, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bailey, Stacey Jones (In Jail), 36, City Probation
- Clamp, Weston Mackey (Bonded Out), 20, DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care/Following too closely
- Coleman, Norris (In Jail), 20, Failure to Appear/Failure to have license on person
- Daniels, Bernard Alexander (In Jail), 33, Hold for Dougherty County
- Francisco, Gomez Perez (Bonded Out), 22, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while unlicensed
- Glover, Alfred Lewis (In Jail), 62, Housing for Troup County
- Griffin, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 50, Battery
- Jones, Nekito (Weekender), 46, Weekender
- Lord, Dave G. (Bonded Out), 46, DUI-Alcohol
- Miller, Jayquan Levante (In Jail), 26, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Possession of Firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
- Mitchell, Johnny Lee (Bonded Out), DUI-Alcohol
- Norton, Christopher Owen (In Jail), 42, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (Bonded Out), 50, DUI-Alcohol
- Wilson, Marquavious Kevon (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/22
- US Hwy 280 West and Rockhill at 11:39 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 123 Starling Dr. at Hidden Lakes Subdivision at 11:46 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 1146 Hwy 19 South at 12 a.m., Assist Another Agency/Accident Report
- 800 Southwestern Circle at 12 a.m., Loud Music
- Unknown at 3:55 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Front Lobby at 4:09 p.m., Theft
- 1004 Turner St. at 5:57 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 113 Daisy Dr. at 8:54 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Sylvan Road at Sylvan Dr. at Loud Music at 10:35 p.m., Loud Music
- 205 Schley St. at 9:57 a.m., Welfare Check
- 425 Mad Dog Rd. at 10:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 215B Pascal St. at 10:57 a.m., Welfare Check
- 223 Southland Rd. at 11:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Shiloh Rd. at US Hwy 19 North at 1:35 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 157 Sylvan Dr. at 4:35 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 2507 S. Lee St. Rd. at 5:38 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Hooks Mill Rd. at Old Hooks Rd. at 8:07 a.m., Livestock in Road
- 506 US Hwy 280 East at Git N Go at 8:54 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 405 Pennington Rd. at 9:38 a.m., Suspicious Person
7/23
- 194 Railroad St. at 9:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 123 Crisp Dr. at T&M Motors at 2:16 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 455 US Hwy 280 West at 2:37 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 128 Swisher Rd. at 3:13 p.m., Civil Matter
- 1968 Webb Farm Rd. at 7:42 p.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 195 at 11:09 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- Basket Factory Rd. at 1 a.m., Suspicious Person
7/24
- 160 Floyd Rd. at 1:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 34 at 5:06 p.m., Accident Report
- 528 Talent Store Rd. at 9:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 541 McMath Mill Rd. at 9:56 p.m., Shots Fired
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 804 at 12:10 a.m., Burglary
- 107 Pecan Terrace at 2:59 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 127 Southland Subdivision Rd. at 3:58 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 506 Hwy 280 East at Get N Go at 8:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Talent Store Rd. at 10:44 a.m., Traffic Stop
7/25
- GA Hwy 19 South at William Bowen Pointe GSP Post at 4:09 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Allen, Rodrick, 38, Driving without a valid license/Tag Registration requirements
- Bailey, Stacy Jones, 36, Assault and Battery/City Probation
- Baker, Justin, 19, Disorderly Conduct
- Clark, Jermaine Oneill, 33, Possession of Marijuana or drug related objects
- Daniels, Gregory Charles, 29, Disorderly Conduct
- Daniels, Quincy Bernard, 28, Disorderly Conduct
- Harris, Keyamber Victoria, 27, Disorderly Conduct
- Harty, Christopher James, 23, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driver Use Due Care
- Hubbard, Juwuan, 17, Driving without a valid license – misdemeanor
- Hubbard, Kahlil, 22, Disorderly Conduct
- Huckabee, Dontavious V, 24, Disorderly Conduct
- Mitchell, Lashawnda Denise, 38, Disorderly Conduct
- Ortiz, Maximino, 51, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Williams, Javie Lavoris, 44, Disorderly Conduct
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
7/22
- 1428 Jackson St. at 3:01 a.m., Damage to Property
- 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 5:57 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 199 S. Lee St. at 7:34 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- East Forsyth at North Jackson St. at 9:06 a.m., Driving without a valid license/Tag Registration Requirements
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 8:29 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1698 E. Lamar St. at Murphy Express at 1:07 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 112 Hudson St. Cookout at 6:37 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 205 at 3:36 p.m., Stalking
- 122 Frieda Lane at 6:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 118 East Lester St. at 5:57 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- West Lamar St. at 9:07 p.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Possession of Firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
- 507 Bell St. at 9:02 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 122 Frieda Lane at 9:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- West Lamar St. at 9:46 p.m., Driving without a valid license
- GA State Route 27 at Baldwin Boulevard at 10:49 p.m., Warrant Executed
- West Lamar St. at 11:25 p.m., Possession of Marijuana
- 138 Brannon Ave. at 1:59 a.m., Assault and Battery
- 138 Brannon Ave. at 2:30 a.m., City Probation
- 416 Tripp St. at 7:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 922 E. Lamar St. at 7:45 a.m., Battery
- 812 Davenport St. at 9:56 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
7/23
- Felder St. at Wildwood Circle at 5:39 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 69B Cherokee St. at 9:06 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- US 19 South at 4 a.m., No Insurance
- 130 Eastview Circle at 3:27 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- N. Lee St. at Lester St. at 5:15 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 416 Tripp St. at 4:29 a.m., Warrant Executed
- South Lee St. at 1:10 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driver Use Due Care
- 506 Pineview Dr. at 7:22 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 123 Hosanna Circle at 11:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute
7/24
- 1206 South MLK Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel at 10:17 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- North Lee St. at 12:05 a.m., Driving without a valid license
- 420 Elm Ave. at 3 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- Hosanna Circle at Hope St. at 3:13 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- Cherokee St. at 1:30 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 7:34 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Americus at 1:37 p.m., Damage to Property
- 701 E. Church St. at Joyce Myers Park at 2:13 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 213 McCoy St. at 12:33 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 1310 Ridge St. at 3:25 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:06 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property