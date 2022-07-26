Area Beat Report July 25
Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Grimes, Elsie Ladonia (In Jail), 63, Criminal Trespass/Possession and use of drug related objects/Aggravated Assault
- Martin, Charles Edward (Bonded Out), 19, DUI-Drugs/Tag Light Required
- Nelson, Tysean Donte (Bonded Out), 22, Entering Automobile
- Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 43, Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/25
- GA Hwy 49 South about Dogwood Dr. at 5:17 p.m., Improper passing in no passing zone
- 118 ML Hudson St. at Dollar General at 9:38 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park Dr. at 10:08 p.m., Shots Fired
- GA Hwy 19 South at William Bowen Pointe GSP Post at 4:09 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 195 Ginger Dr. at 3:54 p.m., Theft
- W. Church St. at Millard Fuller Blvd. at 4:11 p.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at Citation for Speedin
7/26
- Hwy 280 East at Arlington Dr. at 1:20 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- District Line Rd. at Lamar Rd. at 6:53 a.m., Deer Accident Report
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Baker, Justin, 19, Disorderly Conduct
- Harris, Amya Janae, 18, Theft By Shoplifting
- Hubbard, Kahlil, 22, Disorderly Conduct
- Rodgers, James Andrews, 24, Possession of Marijuana or drug related object
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
7/25
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:25 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 4:39 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 67C Cherokee St. at 3:05 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 611B E. Lamar St. at Doctor’s Pharmacy at 3:45 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
- 440 Mayo St. at 9:56 a.m., Burglary – first Degree (Felony)
- 209 Horton Dr. Apt. A at 9:02 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 106 Bozeman Circle at 12:15 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 115D Fairway Two Dr. at 3:52 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 202 U.S. Hwy 19 South at 3:16 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana
- Unknown at 11:48 a.m., Unassigned 1 – Welfare Check
- 128 E. Forsyth St. at Post Office at 5:09 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 128 E. Forsyth St. at Post Office at 6:29 p.m., Drug Related Objects/Aggravated Assault
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 7:39 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 109B Horton Dr. at 10:30 p.m., Simple Battery