Area Beat Report July 26
Published 4:35 pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- King, Kent Cordell (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation
- Martin, Charles Edward (Bonded Out), 19, DUI-Drugs/Tail Light Required
- Stewart, Christopher Michael (In Jail), 32, Aggravated Assault
- Thompson, Sayanna Shantrell (In Jail), 32, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/26
- U.S. Highway 19 South at East Forsyth St. at 5:08 p.m., Driver issued warning for no break lights
- U.S. Hwy 280 E. at Thomas Dr. at 5:06 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 506 U.S. Hwy 280 East at 5:24 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 1281 Salters Mill Rd. at 1:28 a.m., Accident Report
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 2:49 p.m., Person Injured
- GA Hwy 49 South at Harnage Dr. at 3:37 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 148 Santa Rosa Dr. at 3:44 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 130 Lexington Circle at 4:48 p.m., Bad Child
- 573 Tommy Hooks Rd. at 4:54 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- Hwy 280 East at Arlington Dr. and Williams Rd. at 1:20 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- District Line Rd. at Lamar Rd. at 6:53 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- Sumter County Lec at 1:26 p.m., Accident Report
- W. Lamar St. at Americus DJJ Office at 1:28 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Johnson, Atalie Brianna, 20, Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Martin, Betty Louise, 32, Adult Seat Belt Violation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
7/25
- 1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowes at 1:37 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
7/26Miscellaneous Report
- 105 Patterson St. at 4:06 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 105 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 2F at 2:30 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Hampton St. at 4:03 p.m., Dogs/Cats running loose
- North Lee St. at E. Forsyth St. at 6:01 p.m., Adult Seat Belt Violation
- 1116 North Lee St. at 6:36 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 720 S. Lee St. at 5:16 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Tripp St. at Parker St. at 8:19 p.m., Traffic Stop/Contraband
- 214 Wanda Way at 12:10 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 701 E. Furlow St. at Apt. A at 1:05 a.m., Harassing Communications/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Lamar Rd. near District Line Rd. at 9:01 a.m., Damage to Property
- 500 Tripp St. at 2 Dukes BBQ at 10:34 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (felony)