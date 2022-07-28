Area Beat Report July 27
Published 2:11 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Chambliss, Belinda Ann (In Jail), 44, City Probation
- Ewings, Wayne Cecil (Bonded Out), 56, Child Support Bench Warrant
- Jones, Antarus Montrel (In Jail), 43, Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/27
- District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd. at 7:48 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd. at 8:29 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 508 Winder St. at 9:12 a.m., Entering Auto
- 2384 Lee St. Rd. at 2:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 2124 GA Hwy 280 West at Sumter Retirement Village at 3:02 p.m., Information for officer
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
7/27
- 500 W. Lamar St. at 4:08 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Municipal Court at 10:10 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 420 W. Church St. at 3:23 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Municipal Court at 3:45 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Municipal Court at 3:51 p.m. and 4:03 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 109A Prince St. at World Finance at 3:40 p.m., Damage to Property
- 804 Adderton St. at 4:04 p.m., Forgery – 1st degree
- 1210 Douglas Circle at 4:53 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 907 South MLK at Custom Performance at 5:26 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1004 Ridge St. at 6:31 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 202 Hosanna Circle at 7:12 p.m., Domestic Dispute
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Gay, Brian Nathaniel, 38, Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances/Contempt of Court