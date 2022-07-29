Mayor and City Council of Americus approve going forward with changing the public comment rules

The Mayor and City Council of Americus met for their regular meeting on Thursday, July 29, 2022. This meeting had been rescheduled from the original date, as there was no quorum to call the meeting to order at the regularly scheduled meeting.

Nelson Brown brought forth the recommendation the public comment period allowed citizens to be extended from three to five minutes. To do so would mean an ordinance change, which would have to follow the regular procedures which include two hearings of the proposed change. Hearings are typically held a month apart. A final vote could take place in September. The vote to direct City Attorney Jimmy Skipper to draft a revised ordinance regarding the allowance of extra time was a divided vote with Brown, Daryl Dowdell and Charles Christmas voting in favor and Juanita Wilson, Kelvin Pless and Nicole Smith voting in opposition. With a tie, Mayor Lee Kinnamon cast a vote in favor of going forward with drafting a revised version.

Other business of the night included approving one speed bump on Rees Street, this passed unanimously. Also passing with full consent was the Americus Police Department’s request to use funds from the JAG Grant to purchase equipment for a critical incident response.

A topic bringing forth considerable consideration was entering into an Inter-governmental agreement with the Sumter County Board of Commissioners in regard to landfill post-closure expenses. Jimmy Skipper apprised the council of the details of the agreement including the funding details. The payments will take place over a 20-calendar year period. It is guaranteed the expense will not exceed six million dollars. However, to cover some of the expense, residents who utilize waste removal services will likely see an increase in their bill of three to four dollars. With the options explained to the council, a motion was made to go forward with the understanding established between council and commissioners.

In other action of the night, a citizen was appointed to the Land Bank Authority. Two residents made comments to the council. Charles Christmas chose Wendy Peacock to deliver the invocation and Bethany McLean Greeley to serve as the Honorary Council Member for July 2022. Bethany received a proclamation to this point from the mayor and council.

As is typical, the consent agenda passed unanimously. The consent agenda included minutes from June’s meetings, expenses related to the fire department, a revised vacation accrual policy for employees, invoices, an alcohol application, Land Bank transfer, purchases pertaining to the public works department and three service trucks.

Without an executive session, the meeting was adjourned.

The next agenda setting meeting will be held on August 11, 2022, at 6pm in council chambers at the Thomas Safety building on Lee Street. The regular meeting will be at the same time and location on August 18, 2022. The meetings can also be accessed via Zoom.com. For meeting number and password to the meeting as well as elected official contact information please visit the city website at Americusga.gov.