Area Beat Report July 29 to August 1

Published 5:31 pm Monday, August 1, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Aldridge, Sheila Teresa (In Jail), 47, Fianncial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Dugger, Sherdica Kenota (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation
  • Laster, Beatrice (In Jail), 68, Battery
  • McDonald, Cecil Leonard (In Jail), 51, Probation Violation
  • Patterson, Jason Tavares (In Jail), 43, Possession of Marijuana
  • Stallings, Nicholas Ray (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Assault
  • Tyson, Breonna Ar’Naijah (In Jail), 19, Battery

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

7/29

  • 114 Iris Dr. Lot C at 3:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Shirley Rd. at 9:25 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 1257 Hooks Mill Rd. at 10:24 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 346 Lacross Rd. at 1:52 p.m., Information for officer
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 1:52 p.m., Civil Matter
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mil Marker 23 at 1:59 p.m., Traffic Stop/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Speeding/Driving in violation of license restrictions
  • 105 Trail Ln. at 2:55 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • US Hwy 280 East at Leslie City Grocery at 4:02 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 4:05 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • 111 Stuart Way at 4:10 p.m., Warrant Service
  • 881 GA Hwy 27 East at 4:37 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 2384 Lee St. Rd. at 4:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 735 Lasco Harvey at 10:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 648 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:55 p.m., Bad Child
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Mad Dog at 3:37 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 687 Flintside Dr. at 12:11 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Hwy 30 West at MM 6 at 12:17 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 1106 Southerfield Rd. at Snider’s Automotive at 12:34 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Front Lobby at 12:55 p.m., Information for officer

7/30

  • 1324 GA Hwy 49 South at Koinonia Farms at 3:36 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1138 Upper River Rd. at Mt. Hope Christian Academy, Suspicious Vehicle
  • US Hwy 280 East and Mask Rd. at 3:53 p.m., Warning for inoperable break lights
  • 212 Lorraine Avenue at 5:57 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Hwy 19 South at 6:18 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Kings Academy Parking Lot at 9:06 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • North Lee St. and East Lamar St. at 11:07 a.m., Traffic Stop/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license
  • 167 Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 11:32 a.m., Civil Matter

7/31

  • US Hwy 280 and Trail Lane at 1:50 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 107 Trail Lane at 1:57 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22 at 1:59 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • US Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 2:05 p.m., warning for speeding
  • US Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 2:07 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • US Hwy 19 North at Mary Blount at 2:12 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 19 South and Whisperwood Dr. at Sumter County Rec at 11:55 p.m., Hit and Run
  • 126 Hwy 280 West at 5:33 a.m., Battery
  • 766 GA Hwy 280 E at Williams Office Equipment at 1:38 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 487 Old Andersonville Rd. at 5:31 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

8/1

  • 201 Perry Pkwy Houston County Jail at 8:36 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner

