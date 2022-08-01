Area Beat Report July 29 to August 1
Published 5:31 pm Monday, August 1, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Aldridge, Sheila Teresa (In Jail), 47, Fianncial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Dugger, Sherdica Kenota (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation
- Laster, Beatrice (In Jail), 68, Battery
- McDonald, Cecil Leonard (In Jail), 51, Probation Violation
- Patterson, Jason Tavares (In Jail), 43, Possession of Marijuana
- Stallings, Nicholas Ray (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Assault
- Tyson, Breonna Ar’Naijah (In Jail), 19, Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
7/29
- 114 Iris Dr. Lot C at 3:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Shirley Rd. at 9:25 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 1257 Hooks Mill Rd. at 10:24 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 346 Lacross Rd. at 1:52 p.m., Information for officer
- Sumter County Courthouse at 1:52 p.m., Civil Matter
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mil Marker 23 at 1:59 p.m., Traffic Stop/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Speeding/Driving in violation of license restrictions
- 105 Trail Ln. at 2:55 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- US Hwy 280 East at Leslie City Grocery at 4:02 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 4:05 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 111 Stuart Way at 4:10 p.m., Warrant Service
- 881 GA Hwy 27 East at 4:37 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 2384 Lee St. Rd. at 4:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 735 Lasco Harvey at 10:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 648 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:55 p.m., Bad Child
- GA Hwy 49 South at Mad Dog at 3:37 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 687 Flintside Dr. at 12:11 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Hwy 30 West at MM 6 at 12:17 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 1106 Southerfield Rd. at Snider’s Automotive at 12:34 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Front Lobby at 12:55 p.m., Information for officer
7/30
- 1324 GA Hwy 49 South at Koinonia Farms at 3:36 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1138 Upper River Rd. at Mt. Hope Christian Academy, Suspicious Vehicle
- US Hwy 280 East and Mask Rd. at 3:53 p.m., Warning for inoperable break lights
- 212 Lorraine Avenue at 5:57 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Hwy 19 South at 6:18 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Kings Academy Parking Lot at 9:06 p.m., Animal Complaint
- North Lee St. and East Lamar St. at 11:07 a.m., Traffic Stop/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license
- 167 Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 11:32 a.m., Civil Matter
7/31
- US Hwy 280 and Trail Lane at 1:50 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 107 Trail Lane at 1:57 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 22 at 1:59 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- US Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 2:05 p.m., warning for speeding
- US Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 2:07 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- US Hwy 19 North at Mary Blount at 2:12 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 19 South and Whisperwood Dr. at Sumter County Rec at 11:55 p.m., Hit and Run
- 126 Hwy 280 West at 5:33 a.m., Battery
- 766 GA Hwy 280 E at Williams Office Equipment at 1:38 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 487 Old Andersonville Rd. at 5:31 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
8/1
- 201 Perry Pkwy Houston County Jail at 8:36 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner