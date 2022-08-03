Area Beat Report August 2
Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barthell, Hakeem Deon (In Jail), 27, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation
- Knight. James Jamare, 31, Back for Court
- Chambliss, Belinda Ann, 29, City Probation
- Jordan, Bradnyn Lavonte (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation
- Nelson, Ty’Sean Dante (Sentenced), 21, Sentenced to 15 days
- Pennington, Charles Wesley (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/2
- 738 GA Hwy 118 at 4:39 p.m., Civil Matter
- McLittle Bridge Rd. South of Gin Co. at 7:35 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 225 Hospital St. at 7:45 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 280 West at Antioch Church Rd. at 3:32 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 414 Bond St. Apt. A at 3:38 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- US Hwy 19 N at MM 14 at 12:33 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 3179 Lamar Rd. at 12:35 p.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 East before District Line Rd. at 12:37 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- US Hwy 280 East at Tommy Smith Rd. at 1:16 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at 1:22 p.m., Assist Motorist
- E. Forsyth St. at Prince St. at 1:26 p.m., Driver issued warning for no break lights
- 2148 GA Hwy 280 West at 1:24 p.m., Welfare Check
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Sims, Brandon Marquia, 40, Theft By Deception – Felony