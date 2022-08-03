GSW Softball Program Excels With 11 All-America Scholar-Athletes

From Staff Reports

LOUISVILLE, KY. — The Georgia Southwestern State University softball team had 11 All-America Scholar-Athletes named for the 2021-22 academic year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) on Monday afternoon. Ansley Duffey, Jaelyn Flynn, Natalia Herrera, Hannah Holloway, Jacie Johns, Isabel Marcotte, Allyson Murdock, Ashlyn Rogers, Kimmy Singer, Chloe Sneed and Katelyn Wood earned the award by posting a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher during the year. The 11 honorees is a single-season program record.

Georgia Southwestern’s team GPA of 3.46 led the Peach Belt Conference and ranked 58th in NCAA Division II.

The year-end rankings and honors presented by Easton and the NFCA recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the association’s membership categories. NCAA Division III led the way with 2,227 student-athletes earning a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for 2021-22. NCAA Division I followed with 2,155 and NCAA Division II with 1,646.

Team GPAs and scholar-athletes are submitted by NFCA member head coaches.