Area Beat Report August 3
Published 1:43 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Green, Ashley Nicole (Bonded Out), 24, Aggravated Assault/Affray (Fighting)
- Smith, Otis Reed (In Jail), 19, Aggravated Assault/Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/3
- 204 Mockingbird Dr. at 11:08 a.m., Theft
- U.S. Highway 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 11:54 a.m., Failure to have license on person/Impeding flow of traffic in passing lane
- U.S. Highway 19 South at Mile Marker 6 at 12:04 p.m., Impeading flow of traffic in passing lane
- U.S. Highway 19 South at Mile Marker 6 at 12:10 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- U.S. Highway 19 South at Mile Marker 9 at 12:15 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- U.S. Highway 19 at West Premire Old Parking Lot at 12:18 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- U.S. Highway 280 before Arcadian Dr. at 12:25 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- GA Highway 49 North at MM 21 at 12:31 p.m., Warning for no break lights
- GA Highway 49 North at New Era Rd. at 12:34 p.m., Warning for speeding
- Lec Lobby at 2:06 p.m., Found Property
- Twin Oaks at 8:43 p.m., Bad Child
- U.S. Highway 280 and Tim Tucker Rd. at 12:46 a.m., Alarm Activation
8/4
- 756 GA Highway 280 East at 6:18 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- SGTC Parkway at 900 block at 7:19 a.m., Warning for Speeding