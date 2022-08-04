Area Beat Report August 3

Published 1:43 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Green, Ashley Nicole (Bonded Out), 24, Aggravated Assault/Affray (Fighting)
  • Smith, Otis Reed (In Jail), 19, Aggravated Assault/Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/3

  • 204 Mockingbird Dr. at 11:08 a.m., Theft
  • U.S. Highway 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 11:54 a.m., Failure to have license on person/Impeding flow of traffic in passing lane
  • U.S. Highway 19 South at Mile Marker 6 at 12:04 p.m., Impeading flow of traffic in passing lane
  • U.S. Highway 19 South at Mile Marker 6 at 12:10 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • U.S. Highway 19 South at Mile Marker 9 at 12:15 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • U.S. Highway 19 at West Premire Old Parking Lot at 12:18 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • U.S. Highway 280 before Arcadian Dr. at 12:25 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Highway 49 North at MM 21 at 12:31 p.m., Warning for no break lights
  • GA Highway 49 North at New Era Rd. at 12:34 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • Lec Lobby at 2:06 p.m., Found Property
  • Twin Oaks at 8:43 p.m., Bad Child
  • U.S. Highway 280 and Tim Tucker Rd. at 12:46 a.m., Alarm Activation

8/4

  • 756 GA Highway 280 East at 6:18 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • SGTC Parkway at 900 block at 7:19 a.m., Warning for Speeding

 

 

